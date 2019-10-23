Poshan
Home »  Website »  Sports »  'Champions Don't Finish Quickly' - Sourav Ganguly On MS Dhoni's Cricket Future

'Champions Don't Finish Quickly' - Sourav Ganguly On MS Dhoni's Cricket Future

Sourav Ganguly, the newly-appointed BCCI president, said he doesn't now what is in MS Dhoni's mind but promised that a player of his stature will be accorded respect.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 October 2019
MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since India's semi-final exit in the 2019 World Cup, leading to speculations about his future.
Twitter
2019-10-23T16:17:37+0530

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday (October 23) said the matter of MS Dhoni's future in international cricket will be addressed but vowed to accord the two-time World Cup winning captain respect during his tenure. (CRICKET NEWS

Ganguly said he doesn't now what is in Dhoni's mind but promised that a player of his stature will be accorded respect.

Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since India's semi-final exit in the ODI World Cup, leading to speculations about his future.

"You know champions don't finish quickly. I don't know what's in his mind and what he thinks about his career. So we will deal with that you know," Ganguly said at his media conference after taking over as the board president.

"He is one of the greats of the game and India is proud to have MS Dhoni over a period of time. If you even sit down and take a note of what he has done, you say, 'Wow, MS Dhoni'," he said.

Legends of the game have often had unceremonious exit and Ganguly himself knows it more than anyone else how it feels to fight speculations and criticism.

"Till I am around, everybody will be respected and that doesn't change," Ganguly said.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament starts on November 9 and it is still not clear if Dhoni will be playing that tournament in case he wants to make himself available for selection for the West Indies tour at the end of the year.

(PTI)

