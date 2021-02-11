Caen 0-1 Paris Saint-Germain: Moise Kean Fires Coupe de France Holders Into Next Round

Moise Kean scored the only goal as Paris Saint-Germain beat Caen 1-0 in their Coupe de France round-of-64 clash at Stade Michel d'Ornano on Wednesday. (More Football News)

The holders – who have won the competition a record 13 times – were poor in the first half and went in at the break having had just one shot on target.

Mauricio Pochettino's side came out for the second period with renewed purpose, though, and broke the deadlock soon after thanks to on-loan Everton striker Kean's 12th goal of the season in all competitions.

Caleb Sery squandered a golden opportunity to equalise late on, but PSG - who lost Neymar with 30 minutes remaining to an apparent injury - ultimately held firm to extend their unbeaten run against Caen to 18 matches with the minimum of fuss.

The hosts twice went close inside the opening five minutes, Sergio Rico pawing over Aliou Traore's fierce strike from distance and Hugo Vandermersch missing the target with a free header inside the six-yard box.

Julian Draxler headed wide from Neymar's lofted ball over the top in the 42nd minute, but PSG – sorely lacking the pace of Kylian Mbappe in the first half – were unable to find an opener before the interval.

Pochettino's men were a lot sharper after the restart and went ahead after 49 minutes, Kean diverting Neymar's left-wing cross past Sullivan Pean.

Pean superbly denied Kean a second three minutes later, getting a strong hand to the Italian's powerful drive after he had been played in by Leandro Paredes.

PSG handed a debut to highly rated former Barcelona youngster Xavi Simons with 12 minutes remaining, while the Ligue 1 champions were lucky not to concede in the closing stages as Sery inexplicably fired wide from 10 yards.

What does it mean? PSG do just enough

PSG had not lost at this stage of the Coupe de France since 1990 and, despite a tepid first-half display, they maintained that record.

Sery really should have forced extra time late on, but PSG will point to 71.8 possession and 477 more passes as evidence of their dominance.

Kean leads the line in style

Kean scored the decisive goal and was comfortably PSG's brightest spark.

The Italy international topped his side's rankings for shots (three), key passes (two, joint with Neymar) and, surprisingly, tackles (three, level with Paredes).

Draxler struggles in rare start

Making just his sixth start of the season, Draxler did not exactly state his case for further inclusions in Pochettino's starting XI.

The German had just one shot and failed to make a single key pass. It was little wonder he came off for Simons.

What's next?

Both sides are in league action on Saturday, with PSG hosting Nice and Caen at home to Niort.

