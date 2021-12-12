Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Bundesliga Wrap: Bayern Munich Extend League Lead As Dortmund Draw At Bochum

Bayern Munich's win over Mainz restored a commanding lead in their pursuit of a 10th consecutive German Bundesliga title and all but ensured the team will take the symbolic prize of being top at the Christmas break, with two games to go.

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against FSV Mainz 05 during their German Bundesliga match at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on December 11, 2021. | AP Photo/Andreas Schaad

2021-12-12T08:25:59+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 8:25 am

Bayern Munich extended its lead in the Bundesliga to six points after Jamal Musiala scored in a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Mainz and Borussia Dortmund was held by local rival Bochum to 1-1 on Saturday. (More Football News)

Karim Onisiwo headed Mainz into a surprise lead in the 22nd minute in a stadium empty because of coronavirus restrictions, but Kingsley Coman evened the score for Bayern just after the break. The 18-year-old Musiala earned Bayern the win with his sixth goal of the season in the 74th.

Bayern's win restored a commanding lead in its pursuit of a 10th consecutive Bundesliga title and all but ensured the team will take the symbolic prize of being top at the Christmas break, with two games to go.

DORTMUND BRUISED IN BOCHUM

The Bundesliga no longer has the famed Ruhr Derby rivalry between Dortmund and Schalke after relegation for Schalke last season, but smaller neighbor Bochum proved more than competitive enough to trouble Dortmund.

Dortmund was left aggrieved by the refereeing in its 3-2 Klassiker loss to Bayern last week — midfielder Jude Bellingham was fined for questioning the referee's integrity and coach Marco Rose received a touchline ban. Dortmund was on the losing side of some more crucial calls on Saturday.

Referee Matthias Jöllenbeck immediately pointed to the spot when Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel rushed out to intercept Christopher Antwi-Adjei shortly before halftime and sent the winger flying. Sebastian Polter converted the spot kick, sending Kobel the wrong way. Marius Wolf thought he leveled for Dortmund in the 53rd but a video review spotted an offside in the buildup.

Hosting local rival Dortmund for the first time since March 2010 after promotion, Bochum leaned heavily on goalkeeper Manuel Riemann for a string of key saves, and was helped by some wayward shooting from Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. Julian Brandt finally salvaged a draw in the 85th off a cross from Haaland.

TEDESCO STARTS BRIGHTLY

Leipzig had a winning start to life under new coach Domenico Tedesco with a 4-1 win over struggling Borussia Mönchengladbach. Tedesco's team ended the three-game losing streak in the Bundesliga which helped cost coach Jesse Marsch his job last week.

Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol opened the scoring for Leipzig off a free kick from Angelino in the 22nd — his first goal since moving to Leipzig — and forward Andre Silva doubled the advantage 11 minutes later. Ramy Bensebaini gave Gladbach brief hope of a comeback with a goal in the 88th but Christopher Nkunku and Benjamin Henrichs each scored for Leipzig in added time.

Defeat left Gladbach 13th and heaped more pressure on coach Adi Hütter. He delighted fans with a 5-0 demolition of Bayern in the German Cup in October but the team — in the Champions League only last season — has lost seven of 15 Bundesliga games under Hütter and was humbled 6-0 by Freiburg last week.

RICHARDS SCORES WINNER

United States defender Chris Richards scored the winning goal in stoppage time as Hoffenheim won at Freiburg 2-1 to move up to fourth and into the Champions League places. It was the first career Bundesliga goal for Richards, who is on loan from Bayern.

New Hertha Berlin coach Tayfun Korkut picked up his first win in his second game in charge, beating Arminia Bielefeld 2-0.

Erling Haaland Germany Football Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga
