Monday, Oct 04, 2021
Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt Hand Bayern Munich First Loss Under Julian Nagelsmann

Thomas Muller vented disappointment stating Bayern Munich could have won the game 4-1. Bayern are tied with Leverkusen at the top but enjoy a better goal difference.

Bayern's Leon Goretzka is in action during the Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday. | AP

outlookindia.com
2021-10-04T10:54:56+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 10:54 am

Julian Nagelsmann’s unbeaten start to life as Bayern Munich coach is over after a 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Sunday. (More Football News)

Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp kept Frankfurt in the game with a series of spectacular saves before Filip Kostic hit a powerful low shot past Manuel Neuer for the winning goal in the 83rd minute.
Bayern came into the game on a run of nine wins in all competitions — scoring at least three goals in each game — and with the same starting lineup from its 5-0 rout of Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Instead, Frankfurt enjoyed its first away league win at Bayern since November 2000. Bayer Leverkusen drew level on points with Bayern at the top of the table after beating Arminia Bielefeld 4-0 later Sunday.

From the start, Bayern dominated in every area of the game except one — scoring past Trapp. The Frankfurt goalkeeper denied Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller and Leon Goretzka early on and leaped to keep out a bungled clearance which was nearly an own-goal.

Bayern got the breakthrough when Goretzka shot low past Trapp from the edge of the area in the 29th. Frankfurt needed three minutes to level. Martin Hinteregger had been at fault for losing the ball on Bayern’s goal but made up for it with a towering header past Neuer off a corner from Kostic.

Trapp produced another highlight reel of saves in the second half, with a reflex stop from Lewandowski’s header the standout. When it seemed Frankfurt was barely clinging on to a point, Djibril Sow beat Bayern substitute Marcel Sabitzer to a loose ball and played in Kostic for the Croatian to shoot under Neuer for the winner.

Bayern sent Neuer up as an extra attacking player in the final minutes but couldn’t break through the Frankfurt defense and Trapp. Frankurt move up to 13th after having drawn five of its seven league games so far this season.

Muller vented his frustration at Bayern’s performance. “We’re annoyed, irritated, disappointed,” he told broadcaster DAZN, claiming Bayern could have won the game 4-1 with better finishing. Trapp said it was “a lot of work” to keep Bayern at bay.

Patrik Schick scored twice as Leverkusen had little trouble beating Bielefeld for its fifth consecutive win in all competitions. Moussa Diaby got Leverkusen moving with a goal on the break in the 18th and Schick scored either side of halftime before Kerem Demirbay added a fourth in stoppage time.

Bielefeld had a goal ruled out for offside in unusual circumstances when Patrick Wimmer backheeled the ball into the net and video review showed Wimmer’s offside teammate Masaya Okugawa moved to let the shot to pass through his legs, and so was involved in the play.

Earlier, Taiwo Awoniyi scored twice in four minutes to turn the game around as his Union Berlin team beat Mainz 2-1. Awoniyi was at Mainz on loan before signing for Union from Liverpool, and Mainz’s scorer Marcus Ingvartsen was a former Union player.

Union’s third win in a row in all competitions took it to seventh in the standings and dropped Mainz to ninth after its strong start to the season fizzled out with three straight winless games in the Bundesliga.

Thomas Muller Robert Lewandowski Munich Football Bayern Munich Bundesliga Sports
