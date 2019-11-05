Birthday Boy Virat Kohli Celebrates In Bhutan, Urges Fans To Read His Humble Take On Life - In Pics

Indian national cricket captain Virat Kohli turned 31 on Tuesday and the run-machine is off-the-field, celebrating his birthday with his better half, Anushka Sharma in the capital of Bhutan, Thimphu. (More Cricket News)

"What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you, everyone, for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart," Kohli wrote in a Twitter post.

Read: 'Savour Those Parathas'

What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ pic.twitter.com/ww8HfE7o4Z — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 5, 2019

Earlier in the day, Kohli wrote a note to his younger self which he shared on the micro-blogging site.



Also Read: Names Of World's Three Most Popular Cricketers Revealed

"Hi Chiku, First of all, a very happy birthday! I am sure you have a lot of questions for me about your future. I am sorry but I am not going to answer too many of them. Because not knowing what is in store makes every surprise sweet, every challenge thrilling and every disappointment an opportunity to learn. You don't realise it today but it's more about the journey than the destination. And the journey is SUPER!" the note read.

My journey and life's lessons explained to a 15-year old me. Well, I tried my best writing this down. Do give it a read. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #NoteToSelf pic.twitter.com/qwoEiknBvA — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 5, 2019

Nicknamed 'chiku', Kohli is one of the most decorated players in world cricket at the moment. The India skipper, who turned 31 on Tuesday, has crushed almost all the records which were once thought to be unachievable.

The right-handed batsman from Delhi, who made his international debut in 2008 after leading the India U-19 team to World Cup glory, is one of the most followed and admired sportsperson at the moment across the globe.

On Monday, a study conducted on cricket revealed Indian cricketers as the top three most researched players globally. A SEMrush, an online visibility management platform, case study showed that the first three positions for the most searched players globally have been secured by the Indian players for two consecutive years -- 2018 and 2019.

Kohli, former India skipper MS Dhoni and India opener Rohit Sharma respectively have consistently been the world's favourite cricketers for these two years.