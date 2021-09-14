Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports Bhabani Roy, Former India Football Player And Mohun Bagan Legend, Dies

Bhabani Roy, Former India Football Player And Mohun Bagan Legend, Dies

Bhabani Roy, Former India Football Player And Mohun Bagan Legend, Dies
Bhabani Roy who made his international debut in the Merdeka Cup in 1969 represented India in three matches. | Courtesy: Twitter

Roy played his club football for Mohun Bagan from 1968 onwards wherein he captained the green and maroons in 1972 which was his last year in the club as a player.

Trending

Bhabani Roy, Former India Football Player And Mohun Bagan Legend, Dies
outlookindia.com
2021-09-14T10:51:28+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 10:51 am

Former India international and Mohun Bagan legend Bhabani Roy, who excelled as the country's first 'overlapping full-back' under the tutelage of the great Amal Dutta, died in Kolkata on Monday following a prolonged illness. (More Football News)

He was 75.

Roy was admitted in a city hospital for the last few days.

Dutta was the first to use Roy as overlapping fullback in his 4-2-4 formation in the 1960s.

Roy who made his international debut in the Merdeka Cup in 1969 represented India in three matches.

At the domestic level, he was part of West Bengal's Santosh Trophy squad in 1968 and the triumphant team of 1971.

He played his club football for Mohun Bagan from 1968 onwards wherein he captained the green and maroons in 1972 which was his last year in the club as a player. But he started his career with Mohun Bagan's arch-rivals, East Bengal, in 1964.

He scored five goals in the process, and helped the club win the CFL in 1969. Bagan also won the IFA Shield that year.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) condoled the demise of the former India international.

Roy also guided his club to win the Rovers Cup in 1968, 1970, 1971, 1972 (joint-winners); Dr HK Mookherjee Shield in 1968 and 1969 (joint-winners); the Amrita Bazar Patrika Centenary Trophy and the Babu Kunwer Singh Shield in 1968; and the Nehru Trophy in 1970.

In his condolence message, AIFF president Praful Patel said: "It is saddening to hear that Mr. Bhabani Roy is no more. His contribution to the sport in India can never be forgotten. I share the grief."

AIFF general secretary Kushal Das stated: "Mr. Bhabani Roy has been an inspiring figure for people across generations and won many laurels through his career. I send my condolences to his family and pray for his soul to rest in peace."

Tags

PTI Football Indian football Obituaries East Bengal Mohun Bagan Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Chris Woakes Chooses T20 World Cup And Ashes Over IPL, Says Had To Give Up One After Leaving Delhi Capitals

Chris Woakes Chooses T20 World Cup And Ashes Over IPL, Says Had To Give Up One After Leaving Delhi Capitals

Vladimir Putin Hails Daniil Medvedev's 'Brilliant Victory' Over Novak Djokovic In US Open Final

PAK Vs NZ: New Zealand Start Training In Pakistan Amid Tight Security Protocols

IPL 2021: AB De Villiers Says 'Old Man Like Me' Needs To Stay Fresh

Novak Djokovic 'Still Hanging On,' Seeking Major Titles After The US Open Final Humbling

Terror Funding? Sports Ministry Asks BCCI To Take Action On Bihar Cricket Association

Durand Cup: FC Goa Beat Sudeva Delhi FC In Cagey Encounter, Enter Quarters

Virat Kohli Shifts Focus To IPL, Terms India's Old Trafford Pull Out 'Unfortunate'

Photo Gallery

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Advertisement

More from Sports

Neeraj Chopra's Coach Uwe Hohn Sacked; AFI 'Not Happy' With German Javelin Throw Legend

Neeraj Chopra's Coach Uwe Hohn Sacked; AFI 'Not Happy' With German Javelin Throw Legend

Indian Shooter Namanveer Brar Found Dead In Mohali

Indian Shooter Namanveer Brar Found Dead In Mohali

Young Boys Vs Manchester United, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Football Match

Young Boys Vs Manchester United, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Football Match

Club Brugge Vs PSG, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Football Match

Club Brugge Vs PSG, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Football Match

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi To Attend First-Ever In-Person Quad Summit At White House On Sept 24

PM Modi To Attend First-Ever In-Person Quad Summit At White House On Sept 24

Outlook Web Desk / The Summit will also be attended by Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga, the White House announced on Monday.

UNHRC Criticises India For Pressure On Journalists, Use Of UAPA, Communication Blackouts In J&K

UNHRC Criticises India For Pressure On Journalists, Use Of UAPA, Communication Blackouts In J&K

Harish Manav / The UNHRC Chief described the use of UAPA in India as ‘worrying’ and said hundreds of people remain in detention for exercising their right to the freedom of expression.

Why Is Urban Company Bringing Back Services It Had Discontinued

Why Is Urban Company Bringing Back Services It Had Discontinued

Kamalika Ghosh / Generally, a marker for a business’ growth potential is scaling up operations. Most businesses go into expansion mode when they find an avenue to tap into captive demand.

India Needs A Regulatory Framework Fast To Reap Crypto Gains

India Needs A Regulatory Framework Fast To Reap Crypto Gains

Nischal Shetty / Exchanges, government and security agencies need to work closely to create a regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency market

Advertisement
/