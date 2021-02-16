Ben Simmons' Career High Not Enough As Jordan Clarkson's Jazz Outgun 76ers In NBA Shoot-out

Jordan Clarkson and Ben Simmons were drawn into a high-scoring shoot-out as the NBA-leading Utah Jazz powered past the Philadelphia 76ers 134-123 in a mouth-watering showdown. (More Sports News)

In a battle pitting the Western Conference-leading Jazz against Eastern Conference pacesetters, the Jazz came out on top thanks to Clarkson's 40 points.

Utah's Clarkson nailed a stunning eight three-pointers as he became first player to come off the bench and score 40 points in less than 30 minutes since 1991.

In response, 76ers All-Star Simmons fired up for a career-high 42 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, and Tobias Harris put up a 36-point, 10-rebound double-double, but the 76ers could not keep up with the Jazz.

Simmons opened with a career-best quarter of 19 points to give the 76ers a seven-point lead at the first buzzer before Utah took over and claimed an eighth straight win, and a 19th win in 20 games.

Missing Joel Embiid to a back injury, the 76ers' third straight loss opened the door for the Brooklyn Nets to close the gap in the east and they obliged, posting a franchise-record 25 three-pointers in a 132-121 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Kyrie Irving put up 40 points and former MVP James Harden added a triple-double (29 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds) to lead the Nets to a third consecutive victory as the struggling Kings fell to a fourth straight defeat.

In tonight's 76ers-Jazz game:



Jordan Clarkson: 40 points, 8 3PM

Ben Simmons: 42 points, 0 3PM



It's the first game in NBA history with two players scoring 40+ points, one with 8+ threes and one with none. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) February 16, 2021

Knicks' Randle on the money, Wizards banish sorry Rockets

New York Knicks star Julius Randle blew the top off the Atlanta Hawks, putting up 44 points and making seven of his 13 attempts from three-point range in a commanding 123-122 win. He was also nine of 12 from the free-throw line and seven-of-nine for two-pointers. Per Stats Perform, the only other Knicks player to make at least seven of each in a game was Carmelo Anthony in 2013 and 2014.

Julius Randle's shooting tonight:



9/12 free throws

7/9 two-pointers

7/13 three-pointers



The only other @nyknicks player to make at least 7 of each in a game all-time was Carmelo Anthony, who had two such games (4/2/2013 and 2/24/2014). — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) February 16, 2021

Russell Westbrook dropped his sixth triple-double of the season (16 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds) and the NBA's highest point-per-game scorer, Bradley Beal, scored 37 as the lowly Washington Wizards dealt out a sixth consecutive loss to the Houston Rockets via a 131-119 triumph.

Warriors hold Okoro to two points

The Cleveland Cavaliers fell to their eighth straight loss against the Stephen Curry-fuelled Golden State Warriors and it was once again far from Isaac Okoro's day. The Cavs power forward only landed one of his eight field-goal attempts, going 0-of-three from three-point range to end up stuck on two points from his 26 minutes on court. Cleveland were beaten 129-98.

Williams puts on a show as Clippers dial down Heat

Lou Williams produced a stylish behind-the-back assist for Reggie Jackson as the Los Angeles Clippers scorched to a fourth-straight win, 125-118 against the Miami Heat.

Lou Will with a WILD dime! @LAClippers 92@MiamiHEAT 91



4Q underway NBA TV pic.twitter.com/9KVjtwMN5j — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2021

Monday's results

Washington Wizards 131-119 Houston Rockets

Chicago Bulls 120-112 Indiana Pacers (OT)

New York Knicks 123-112 Atlanta Hawks

Utah Jazz 134-123 Philadelphia 76ers

Los Angeles Clippers 125-118 Miami Heat

Brooklyn Nets 136-125 Sacramento Kings

Golden State Warriors 129-98 Cleveland Cavaliers

Nets at Suns

The streaking Phoenix Suns (17-9) are flying high in the west – on a six-game winning run – but on Tuesday play host to a Nets (17-12) team surging in the east after a three-game winning streak.

