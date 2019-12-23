BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Reserves Special Praise For Ravindra Jadeja - Here's Why

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says Ravindra Jadeja's improved batting will be very important for the Indian team going into the future after the all-rounder played a crucial cameo in the third ODI against the West Indies in Cuttack.
Scorecard | Highlights| Cricket News
Jadeja, who has already hit 11 half-centuries in ODIs, held his nerves to remain unbeaten on 39 off 31 balls in a high-scoring chase against West Indies in the series decider on Sunday night.
"Another win @bcci...congratulations..good performances with the bat in a pressure game..jadeja s improvement with the bat so important ..." Ganguly tweeted.
Another win @bcci ...congratulations..good performances with the bat in a pressure game..jadeja s improvement with the bat so important ...— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 22, 2019
Ganguly's satisfaction is understandable as Jadeja, at the start of his career, was panned for not being able to hit big shots in the death overs.
However, things have changed in the past few years and he has now scored more than 2000 runs in ODIs (2188 to be precise) and 1844 in Test matches.
In all, he has 25 half-centuries (14 in Tests and 11 in ODIs) along with a hundred in the longest format.
India Vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming: How To Watch IND's Final Cricket Match Of 2019 Live On TV And Online
IND Vs WI, 3rd ODI Highlights: India Survive West Indies Scare To Win Series Finale, End 2019 On A High
'Citizenship Act Has Nothing To Do With Indian Muslims': Shahi Imam Appeals For Restraint Amid Protests
Only Muslims Have To Prove Their Credentials For NRC, Others Exempt Under CAA
Child Rape Convicts Should Not Have Right To File Mercy Petition: President Kovind
Open Letter | Is This The Justice You Wanted, Ms Bachchan?
'Matter Of Concern': NHRC Orders Probe Into Killing Of Rape Accused In Telangana
Newborns Don’t Need Hepatitis B Vaccine Immediately After Birth, Can Wait For 6 Months, Says ICMR Study