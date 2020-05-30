May 30, 2020
BCCI Nominates Rohit Sharma For Khel Ratna; Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant And Deepti Sharma For Arjuna

The BCCI on announced cricket's nomination for Indian sports awards with Rohit Sharma vying for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna

Outlook Web Bureau 30 May 2020
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday Rohit Sharma for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna 2020. The limited-overs vice-captain produced a stupendous performance in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.  (More Cricket News)

Rohit's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan has been once again nominated for the Arjuna Award along with the team's senior-most pace bowler Ishant Sharma. Left-handed batsman Dhawan has missed out on the Arjuna award in 2018.

In the women's category, all-rounder Deepti Sharma was BCCI's pick for the Arjuna for her consistent show in both ODIs and T20Is in the past three years.

Talking about the shortlisting process, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said, "We went through a lot of data and considered various parameters before shortlisting the nominees."

Rohit Sharma: Named the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2019, the stylish opener became the first player in the history of the game to score five ODI centuries in one edition of the World Cup. He is also the first batsman to score four T20I centuries and is the first player to have twin centuries in his maiden appearance as a Test opener.

Shikhar Dhawan: Dhawan holds the record for the fastest Test century on debut and is the only batsman in the world to have won two consecutive golden bats (for most runs) in the ICC Champions Trophy. He is also the quickest Indian batsman to reach 2000 and 3000 runs in ODIs and second-fastest Indian to score 4000 and 5000 runs in ODIs.

Justifying Rohit's nomination, Ganguly said the 33-year-old "has set new benchmarks as a batsman and achieved scores people thought were not possible in the shorter formats of the game. We feel he is worthy of getting the prestigious Khel Ratna award for his commitment, conduct, consistency and his leadership skills."

Ishant Sharma: The youngest Indian to play all three formats of the game, Ishant has been leading the Indian pace bowling attack and holds the record for most wickets by an Indian pacer outside Asia.

Deepti Sharma: A top-class all-rounder, Deepti holds the record for the highest individual WODI score by an Indian player and is also the only Indian spinner to take 6 WODI wickets.

