BCCI CFO Santosh Rangnekar Honoured By ‘Finance Monthly’ Magazine Of UK

Santosh Rangnekar, the first Chief Financial Officer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has been honoured for the fourth time in ten months for successfully juggling numbers.

Rangnekar, the first professional CFO in the BCCI’s long history, has been chosen as the Best CFO from the Asia region for his “outstanding contribution and financial leadership in the sports sector” by ‘Finance Monthly’ magazine in its annual edition, it was announced on Tuesday. The CFO Awards is dedicated to recognising the financial management and stewardship shown by CFOs working for companies across the globe.

The other accolades Rangnekar has won this year are the ‘Roll of Honour’ at the CFO 100 Forum, which recognises distinguished efforts and exemplary achievements of the members in industry; the CFO Award (Special Category) for outstanding contribution and financial leadership at the prestigious Yes Bank Business World CFO Award Ceremony 2018 (Grand Finale); CFO Award at the 12th CFO Leadership Summit; and now the honour by ‘Finance Monthly’ magazine.

“Building up a strong professional team and successfully developing new strategies for BCCI’s financial management has always been my priority. I am very happy that I have successfully managed to achieve that,” Rangnekar had said after winning the ‘Roll of Honour’ at the CFO 100 Forum.

Historically, the BCCI has been shy of sharing its financial figures. But this changed after the Board implemented the Supreme Court-approved Lodha Committee’s recommendations. The finances have been streamlined and the figures are shared on the BCCI’s website, including monthly payments of Rs 25 lakh and above. Appointing the CFO was part of the recommendations.