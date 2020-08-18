BCCI Awards Fantasy Cricket Platform Dream11 Title Sponsorship Rights For IPL 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has awarded the title sponsorship rights of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to fantasy cricket league platform Dream11. Already a partner of the BCCI, Dream11 outbid favourites Tata Sons, a behemoth with varied business interests and a supporter of Olympic sports for decades. (More Cricket News)

Apart from Dream11 and the Tata Group, the other bidders were education technology platforms -- Byju's and Unacademy. Dream11 won the bid for INR 222 crores, according to sources.

It is learnt that Dream11 won the IPL 2020 title rights on the strength of their financial bid. The BCCI had said the money would not be the only consideration but seemingly, it was. The next best bids were as follows: Unacademy (210 crores), Tatas (180 crores) and Byju's (125 crores).

The IPL 2020 title sponsorship fell vacant after Vivo, which had signed a 2000-crore-plus five-year deal (2018-2022) with BCCI, withdrew after the Boycott China campaign gathered steam in the wake of the India-China standoff at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh in June. Vivo is fully funded by a Chinese company.

Outlook had reported that the title rights will go for around INR 250 crores. The figures suggested were research data numbers calculated based on past buying behavior and on-air spends and cash balance of these brands.

Dream11 is already a big spender on cricket. They are associated with at least six IPL teams and also with the International Cricket Council. The fantasy cricket league platform gets funding from Chinese company Tencent but insiders say their bid this time was fuelled by a major Indian telecom major.

When the BCCI asked for bids for the IPL 2020 title rights last week, it had clearly said: "For the avoidance of doubt, it is clarified that BCCI shall not be obliged to award the Rights to the third party which indicates willingness to pay the highest fees in the course of discussions/ negotiations with BCCI after submitting an EOI.

"BCCI’s decision in this regard will also depend on a number of other relevant factors, including but not limited to, the manner in which the third party intends to exploit the Rights and the potential impact of the same on brand IPL as also the fan/viewer experience, which will be examined/ evaluated by BCCI in the course of discussions/ negotiations with interested third parties who submit an EOI."

It is now clear that the BCCI went for money and not the desi (Indian) image or the pedigree and credibility of a group like Tata.