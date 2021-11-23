Barcelona Vs Benfica, Live Streaming: When And Where To Champions League Match

Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Xavier Hernandez will make his managerial bow in the UEFA Champions League as the head coach of Barcelona tonight. Check match and telecast details of the Barcelona vs Benfica, UCL match: Lineups, Kickoff time, TV listings.

Barcelona FC players during a training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League, Group E match against Benfica at Camp Nou, Barcelona. Watch the match live. | Courtesy: Twitter (@FCBarcelona)

2021-11-24T00:19:07+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 12:19 am

The return of club legend Xavier Hernandez has brightened the mood at Camp Nou, but their real test starts when they take on Portuguese giants Benfica in their UEFA Champions League 2021-22, Group E match. (More Football News)

Barcelona are third in the group with two wins from four outings and Benfica can leapfrog the Catalans into the second spot with a win tonight. Bayern Munich have already qualified for the last 16 with four wins in four, and now the fight for the second spot is on between Barcelona and Benfica. Ukrainian Dynamo Kyiv are already out of the last 16 fight after losing their first four games.

In their previous meeting, Benfica hammered a crisis-laden Barcelona 3-0. But Barcelona will hope to produce a much-improved show at home. Xavi’s reign started with a morale-boosting 1-0 win over local rivals Espanyol. But Barcelona will enter the match knowing well enough that anything less than a win spell trouble.

There is a distinct possibility of Barcelona failing to make the knock-outs of the world's greatest club tournament. And in Jorge Jesus, Xavi will face a seasoned rival.

Match and telecast details

Match: 2021-22 UEFA Champions League, Group E, match between Barcelona and Benfica.
Date And Time: 1.30 AM IST (November 24, Wednesday); 21:00 PM CET local (November 23, Tuesday); 20.00 PM GMT (November 23, Tuesday)
Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network in India; Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain); BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport ESPN in UK.
Live Streaming: JioTV, SonyLIV in India; Movistar+ (Spain); BT Sport Live (UK).

Likely XIs

Barcelona: ter Stegen; Mingueza, Araujo, Pique, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, de Jong; Demir, Depay, Coutinho.

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Otamendi, Morato, Vertonghen; Gilberto, Weigl, Pizzi, Grimaldo; Nunez, Yeremchuk; Rafa

