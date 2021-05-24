Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 2nd ODI Cricket Match

Bangladesh secured 33-run win to take 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

As the two sides prepare for the second ODI, they will keep an eye on the cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, headed towards Dhaka.

Dhaka is likely to recieve 24 hours rain and it will have an impact on the match.

In the first ODI, Bangladesh scored 257/6 with skipper Tamim Iqbal making 52 and Mushfiqur Rahim scoring masterful 84. Mahmudullah added 54 runs.

Defending the target,hosts had Sri Lanka dismissed for 224 in 48.1 overs.

A full-strength Bangladesh will look for the series win against youthful Sri Lanka. Bangladesh are yet to win a series in the 50-overs format against Sri Lanka, but they will fancy their chances this time.

The series is a part of the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup Super League.



Head-to-head: This will be their 50th meeting. Sri Lanka lead the head-to-head record 39-8.



Date: May 25 (Tuesday), 2021

Time: 12:30 PM IST/ 1:00 PM local



Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh



TV Telecast: Not available in India

Live Streaming: FanCode (Subscription required)



1st ODI's playing XI:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.



Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (c & wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya De Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera.



Likely XIs:



Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.



Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (c & wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Shiran Fernando.



Full Squads:



Sri Lanka: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam

Standbys: Mohammad Naim, Taijul Islam, Shohidul Islam, Aminul Islam Biplob



Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando.

