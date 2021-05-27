ICC World Cup Super League, Live Streaming: How To Watch Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Match

Bangladesh hammered Sri Lanka by 103 in the rain-affected second ODI on Tuesday (May 25) at the iconic Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka to take a 2-0 lead.

The win helped the Tigers register their first ODI series win over Sri Lanka. They won the series opener by 33 runs at the same venue. Now, they can make it a clean sweep.

Also, another ten points with a win will give Bangladesh a 20-point lead over England at the top of the ICC World Cup Super League points table. They have 50 points from eight matches (five wins and three defeats).

Another win on Friday will give Bangladesh their 27th ODI series win, and third in five engagements. Since losing to Sri Lanka 0-3 in 2019, Bangladesh have win 3-0 against Zimbabwe and the West Indies. But they were blanked 3-0 by New Zealand in March.

For the visitors, another defeat will be their sixth on the bounce, having lost to West Indies 0-3 in the Caribbean before coming to Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka still have a negative point in the Super League points table, a -2 from five outings.

Head-to-head: They have met 50 times. Sri Lanka lead the head-to-head record 39-9. Two matches were no results.

Mushfiqur Rahim won man of the match awards in both the matches played so far. And the focus will be on the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, once again.

Match and telecast details:

Match: Third ODI cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

Date: May 28 (Friday), 2021

Time: 12:30 PM IST/ 1:00 PM Local

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

TV Channel: Not available in India

Live Streaming: FanCode (Subscription required)

Likely XIs:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mossadek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera (c & wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan and Dushmantha Chameera.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera (c & wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Niroshan Dickwella, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Shiran Fernando.

