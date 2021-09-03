Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd T20, Live Cricket Scores: BAN Bank On Spin As Shakib Al Hasan Eyes Milestone

September 03, 2021
Bangladesh are on a T20 high having won their last two internationals in the shortest format of cricket.

The Bangladesh cricket team won a low-scoring match on Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20 series against New Zealand at home.
Shakib Al Hasan, the world's leading limited-overs all-rounder, is four wickets shy of becoming the leading T20 international wicket-taker in the world. The Bangladesh national cricket team will look up to its former skipper to bag the required four wickets to overtake Lasith Malinga's 107 wickets and put them in a commanding position against New Zealand in the second T20 international at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium. On Wednesday, the Bangla Tigers won a low-scoring game after skittling out the Blackcaps for 60. This was the second time in succession that Bangladesh have bowled out a top international team below 100 runs. In their previous match in August, Bangladesh bowled out Australia for 62! The conditions in Dhaka should help spin and the home team is unlikely to make changes. New Zealand may include Fin Allen, who is available for selection after clearing two COVID-19 tests. There is forecast for rain today. Follow live cricket scores of BAN vs NZ here. (LIVE SCORECARD) (ENG v IND OVAL TEST LIVE SCORECARD)

