Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Bangladesh Stun New Zealand In New Year Special Show: Top 5 BAN Wins In International Cricket

World Test Championship winners New Zealand were humbled by Bangladesh at Bay Oval on Wednesday. The result brought to an end NZ's unbeaten streak in their last 17 Tests at home.

Bangladesh Stun New Zealand In New Year Special Show: Top 5 BAN Wins In International Cricket
Bangladesh won their first international match in New Zealand on Wednesday. By winning the first Test versus ICC WTC winners NZ, BAN have taken a 1-0 lead in two-Test series. | Photo: AP

Trending

Bangladesh Stun New Zealand In New Year Special Show: Top 5 BAN Wins In International Cricket
outlookindia.com
2022-01-05T17:55:14+05:30
Aditya Kumar
Aditya Kumar

Aditya Kumar

More stories from Aditya Kumar
View All

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 5:55 pm

The rise of Bangladesh cricket in the past two decades has been one to watch. Time and again the team has proved its mettle against some of the strongest opposition that too at the biggest platforms. Be it India, England or the most recent one, New Zealand, the team that ever takes the Bangla Tigers lightly often pays a price. (More Cricket News)

From becoming an associate ICC member to being granted full membership, Bangladesh’s quality of cricket has only improved over the years. And now, the team doesn’t fear to face any opposition, thanks to its all-round development that has injected in Bangladeshi players a degree of self-belief and massive intent to compete.

In the past two to three decades, Bangladesh have created major upsets by defeating the top teams in the world at crucial junctures. This has played a huge role in their game being recognised seriously by the aficionados of cricket at the global level.

Here is a look at five biggest victories in history of Bangladesh cricket:

Bangladesh’s first-ever Test win outside Asia

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Getting an invitation to bat first at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on the very first day of the New Year, never in their wildest of dreams had Tom Latham and company imagined what would follow. A first innings score of 328 seemed to be good enough against a side that was without the likes of Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan.

However, the touring Bangladesh team, certainly fed up with the ‘minnows’ tag, posted 458 runs, taking a 130-run first innings lead. In no time, the Devon Conway century lost its impact and what everyone started talking about was of a possible Bangladesh win.

This was not the first time when Bangladesh were close to effecting a major upset, but this time the Bangla Tigers did not flatter to deceive. Spearheaded by their young pace bowler Ebadot Hossain, Bangladesh diligently handed New Zealand an 8-wicket loss to register their first-ever Test win outside Asia.

Bangladesh shock Pakistan in 1999 World Cup

Pakistan had already qualified for the Super Sixes of the tournament and came to the match against Bangladesh with nothing to lose. Despite that, the Bangla Tigers knew that they had everything to gain from the game and it was a victory over the tournament favourites that they were aiming for.

Batting first, Bangladesh scored 223 runs. For a moment, the target seemed mediocre considering the batting line-up of Pakistan, but early blows from the Bangladeshi bowlers made sure Pakistan could never really make a comeback. Bangladesh won the contest by a comfortable margin of 62 runs.

The fact that Pakistan played the final of the 1999 World Cup made the Bangladesh victory look bigger.

Bangladesh fans celebrate after their team won first Test between against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo: AP)

Bangladesh fans celebrate after their team won first Test against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo: AP) 

Bangladesh knock out India in 2007 World Cup

One of the worst World Cup memories for two-time World Cup champions India is their defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in the 2007 World Cup. Everybody was expecting an Indian victory, but credit goes to Bangladesh for bundling out India for an under-par score of 191 and getting over the line with five wickets to spare.

Mashrafe Mortaza was the architect of Bangladesh victory as the pacer returned figures of 4 for 38.

The loss to Bangladesh eventually played a big role in India's early elimination from the tournament as Team Bangladesh advanced to the next stage by registering a comfortable win over Bermuda.

Bangladesh oust England in 2015 World Cup

The Bangla Tigers just kept growing in the ranks and their another moment of brilliance came in the 2015 World Cup when they knocked out a quality team like England and entered their first-ever quart-final of the mega event.

In the must-win game at Adelaide Oval, England elected to bowl first. Bangladesh lost their openers way too early but Mahmudullah’s promising 103 ensured they had something on the board to fight.

In return, a collective effort from Bangladesh bowlers kept England short of the target by a slender margin. Nonetheless, even the 15-run win was enough to provide Bangladesh a ticket for the quarter-finals.

Bangladesh register maiden Test win over England in 2016

After failing to cross the finishing line by a bare margin of 22 runs in the first Test, Bangladesh knew that their first-ever Test win over England wasn’t too far away. They didn’t extent their eagerness any longer and handed the Three Lions a 108-run defeat in the second and final Test of the series.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (6/82 and 6/77) was the star of the game as Bangladesh managed to clinch the match despite a 24-run deficit in the first innings. Chasing a target of 273 runs, England openers Alastair Cook and Ben Duckett added 100 runs for the opening wicket but once Mehidy Hasan Miraz opened the floodgates by dismissing Duckett, there was no looking back for Bangladesh.

Tags

Aditya Kumar Devon Conway New Delhi Cricket New Zealand vs Bangladesh Bangladesh national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Adelaide ATP 2022: Ramkumar Ramanathan-Rohan Bopanna Pair Enters Doubles Quarters

Adelaide ATP 2022: Ramkumar Ramanathan-Rohan Bopanna Pair Enters Doubles Quarters

ATP Cup 2022: Poland Beat Argentina 3-0 To Win Group D, Face Spain In Semis

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test, Day 1: Rain Forces Early Stumps, Australia 126/3

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Gets 'Special Treatment,' Sparks Debate

SA Vs IND, 3nd Test, Day 3: India's Lead Grows Despite Losing Wickets - Lunch Report

SA Vs IND: ‘It’s Foolishness,’ Gautam Gambhir On Rishabh Pant Throwing His Wicket Away

Bangladesh Script Historic First Win Against New Zealand – Statistical Highlights

ICC Test Rankings: KL Rahul Gains 18 Places; Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah Move Up

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 Iconic Roles Played By Her In Films

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 Iconic Roles Played By Her In Films

Advertisement

More from Sports

Who Is Ebadot Hossain

Who Is Ebadot Hossain

Bangladesh Cricketers Celebrate Historic Victory Against New Zealand - WATCH

Bangladesh Cricketers Celebrate Historic Victory Against New Zealand - WATCH

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 3: India Set 240-run Target, Shardul Thakur Strikes; South Africa (47/1)

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 3: India Set 240-run Target, Shardul Thakur Strikes; South Africa (47/1)

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Granted Medical Exemption; To Seek 21st Grand Slam

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Granted Medical Exemption; To Seek 21st Grand Slam

Read More from Outlook

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Ashutosh Bhardwaj / If all validation must arrive via Insta reels and cheesy tweets, it may leave you more ins­ecure and dependent than ever. The digital matrix has turned our lives into a fake melodrama.

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Sakoon Singh / If anything will save the human race, it is the feeling of connectedness with loved ones, the empathy and love in our darkest days—both offered and received.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: India Set 240-run Target

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: India Set 240-run Target

Jayanta Oinam / Follow here Day 3 live cricket scores and updates of SA vs IND. India start with a slender lead. The visitors are eyeing first series win in South Africa.

So Many People Wouldn’t Be Online If There Was No FB, Insta And WhatsApp, Says Meta’s Ajit Mohan

So Many People Wouldn’t Be Online If There Was No FB, Insta And WhatsApp, Says Meta’s Ajit Mohan

Pallavi Chakravorty / We have more than 434 million users on Facebook in India. And, as per the numbers disclosed over the last few years, we are growing equally in Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Ajit Mohan said.

Advertisement