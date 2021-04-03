Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Friday became the fastest batsman to score 13 centuries in One Day Internationals.

The 26-year-old achieved the feat during the first of three ODIs against South Africa at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Playing a captain's knock, Azam scored 103 runs to help Pakistan chased down South Africa's 273/6 in a last-ball thriller.

In the process, Azam overtook former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla to become the quickest, in terms of innings, to reach 13 tons in the 50-overs cricket.

Azam, who made international debuted in an ODI match against Zimbabwe at Lahore on May 31, 2015, was batting for the 76th time.

Amla reached the mark in 83 innings, while India captain Virat Kohli and former South Africa captain Quinton de Kock took 86 innings. Australia opener David Warner completes the top-five. He took 91 innings.

Interestingly, Australia women's captain Meg Lanning also took 76 innings to reach her 13th ODI hundred.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi hailed to knock as an "absolute treat".

"Brilliant innings from @babarazam258 absolute treat to watch. Really good to see Pakistan win the match despite the middle-order hiccup. All the best to the team in the remaining matches," Afridi tweeted.

Brilliant innings from @babarazam258 absolute treat to watch. Really good to see Pakistan win the match despite the middle-order hiccup. All the best to the team in remaining matches. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 3, 2021

Azam also became the first Pakistan captain to hit successive centuries. In his previous ODI innings, the right-handed batsman had scored 125 against Zimbabwe.

The second ODI match between South Africa and Pakistan is scheduled for Sunday at the Wanderers, Johannesburg.

