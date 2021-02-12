Australian Open: Naomi Osaka Sets Up Blockbuster Garbine Muguruza Clash, Finds Essential Worker Funny

Naomi Osaka admitted it was "a bit funny" to be deemed an essential worker as the Australian Open goes on. (More Tennis News)

The year's first grand slam is set to continue without fans from Saturday as Victoria heads into a five-day lockdown amid coronavirus concerns.

Professional athletes have been deemed "essential workers", meaning the Australian Open can continue.

Osaka, who raced into the fourth round with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Ons Jabeur on Friday, said that seemed strange.

Asked how she felt about being described as an essential worker, the Japanese star told a news conference: "Well, I'm not really sure.

"That kind of seems a bit funny. But I don't know, I don't make the rules. I'm just here just trying to have fun."

Three-time grand slam champion Osaka will face Garbine Muguruza in a blockbuster fourth-round clash.

