Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Australian Open 2022 Qualifiers: Yuki Bhambri Exits, No Indians In Singles Main Draw

Yuki Bhambri, who is making a comeback, lost to Czech Republic’s Tomas Machac in his second-round Australian Open 2022 qualifying match 1-6, 3-6 in Melbourne.

Yuki Bhambri had earlier impressed with his attacking net play in a straight set first-round win in the Australian Open 2022 qualifiers. | File photo

2022-01-13T13:45:57+05:30
Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 1:45 pm

Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri suffered a straight-set defeat to Czech Republic’s Tomas Machac in the Australian Open 2022 qualifiers in Melbourne Thursday, meaning the year’s first Grand Slam will have no Indian participation in the singles main draw. (More Tennis News)

Bhambri lost his second-round qualifying match 1-6, 3-6. Machac has a career-high ATP singles ranking of 131 achieved on November 8, 2021. He also has a career-high doubles ranking of 470 achieved on November 1, 2021.

On Tuesday, comeback man Bhambri had impressed with his attacking net play in a straight sets win but Ramkumar Ramanathan’s 23rd attempt at cracking the singles main draw of a grand slam had ended in a first-round defeat at the Australian Open qualifiers.

In the women's singles, Ankita Raina, ranked 203, was blown away by 120th ranked Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-0 in just 50 minutes.

 

