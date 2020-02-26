Aussie All-Rounder Glenn Maxwell Announces Engagement To Indian Origin Girlfriend

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday announced that he engaged with, her Indian origin girlfriend, Vini Raman. (More Cricket News)

Maxwell took to Instagram and shared the photo of himself with her partner Vini. The Melbourne based Vini can be seen posing with the engagement ring in the photograph.

View this post on Instagram ð A post shared by Glenn Maxwell (@gmaxi_32) on Feb 26, 2020 at 2:40am PST

Notably, Vini has also posted the same photo on her Instagram account.

On the work front, Maxwell had a great Big Bash League (BBL) season as he amassed 398. He also led his side Melbourne Stars to the summit clash but the team lost by 19 runs against Sydney Sixers. After the final, Maxwell was not seen in any cricketing action.

The 31-year-old is currently placed at the second spot of the all-rounders ranking in the shortest format of the game.

Earlier this month, Maxwell has opted himself out of South Africa series in order to undergo surgery on his left elbow.

Maxwell will now feature in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), commencing from March 29. He will play for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.