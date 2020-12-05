December 05, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  AUS Vs IND: Nathan Lyon Added To Australia Twenty20 Squad

AUS Vs IND: Nathan Lyon Added To Australia Twenty20 Squad

Nathan Lyon could be set for his first international Twenty20 appearance in more than two years after being added to Australia's squad to face India

Omnisport 05 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
AUS Vs IND: Nathan Lyon Added To Australia Twenty20 Squad
Nathan Lyon
File Photo
AUS Vs IND: Nathan Lyon Added To Australia Twenty20 Squad
outlookindia.com
2020-12-05T12:21:41+05:30

Nathan Lyon could be set for his first international Twenty20 appearance in more than two years after being added to Australia's squad for the remainder of the series against India.

Tour Schedule | Photo Gallery | News

The off-spinner comes into the squad for the final two matches of the series, which India lead after Friday's 11-run victory.

With Ashton Agar injured and Cameron Green released to play for Australia A against India A starting on Sunday, Lyon was added to the squad.

The 33-year-old last played a T20 for Australia in October 2018, and he has played just twice in the shortest format, taking one wicket at 48.

However, Lyon has taken 54 wickets at 20.51 in domestic T20s.

Mitchell Swepson (1-21) and Adam Zampa (1-20) were both part of Australia's attack in the opening T20.

Australia are still waiting for the results of scans for captain Aaron Finch, who hurt his hip or glute in the series opener.

India will be without Ravindra Jadeja (concussion) for the rest of the series after his heroics with the bat in the opening game, with Shardul Thakur added to their squad.

The second game of the series is in Sydney on Sunday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ISL Live Streaming, NorthEast United FC Vs SC East Bengal: When And Where To Watch Match 17 Of Indian Super League 2020-21

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Nathan Lyon Sydney Australia Cricket India vs Australia India's Tour Of Australia India national cricket team Australia national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos