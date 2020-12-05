AUS Vs IND: Nathan Lyon Added To Australia Twenty20 Squad

Nathan Lyon could be set for his first international Twenty20 appearance in more than two years after being added to Australia's squad for the remainder of the series against India.

The off-spinner comes into the squad for the final two matches of the series, which India lead after Friday's 11-run victory.

With Ashton Agar injured and Cameron Green released to play for Australia A against India A starting on Sunday, Lyon was added to the squad.

The 33-year-old last played a T20 for Australia in October 2018, and he has played just twice in the shortest format, taking one wicket at 48.

However, Lyon has taken 54 wickets at 20.51 in domestic T20s.

Mitchell Swepson (1-21) and Adam Zampa (1-20) were both part of Australia's attack in the opening T20.

Australia are still waiting for the results of scans for captain Aaron Finch, who hurt his hip or glute in the series opener.

India will be without Ravindra Jadeja (concussion) for the rest of the series after his heroics with the bat in the opening game, with Shardul Thakur added to their squad.

The second game of the series is in Sydney on Sunday.

