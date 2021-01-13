January 13, 2021
Corona
AUS Vs IND: Hanuma Vihari Corrects Babul Supriyo's ‘Hanuma Bihari’ Tweet, Wins Over Internet

This comes a couple of days after Vihari saved the Sydney Test scoring a determined 23 of 161 balls along with Ravichandran Ashwin

Outlook Web Bureau 13 January 2021
Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin
Hanuma Vihari innings on the last day of the Sydney Test was a lesson in terms of concentration and determination but for some the Andhra batsman was batting too slow. 3rd Test Report | Scorecard | News

One such person was singer-turned politician Babul Supriyo, who took to twitter to vent out saying that Vihari had ‘murdered cricket’.

Supriyo wrote,  “Playing 109 balls to Score 7! That is atrocious to say the least Hanuma Bihari has not only killed any Chance for India to achieve a historic win but has also murdered Cricket.. not keeping win an option, even if remotely, is criminal. PS: I know that I know nothing abt cricket”

 But Supriyo mis-spelled Hanuma’s surname.

The Andhra batsman, on Wednesday, took to the twitter to correct Supriyo's spelling mistake and his tweet '*Hanuma Vihari' won twitter’s heart.

Even R Ashwin, Vihari's partner in this epic Test match, also retweeted with a caption ROFLMAX.

This comes a couple of days after saving the Sydney Test wherein Vihari, despite injuring his hamstring, scored a determined 23 of 161 balls along with Ravichandran Ashwin who made 39 of 128 balls. Both the players were injured and had to take painkillers to keep playing. They survived a barrage of short balls from Australia fast bowlers but saved the match.

