AUS Vs IND, Brisbane Test: 'Sundar' Drive From Washington Leaves Fans Impressed - MUST WATCH

The official Twitter handle of Cricket Australia's digital content team, @cricketcomau, shared a video of India debutant Washington Sundar hitting Mitchell Starc with a caption, which read: "Washington looks the part!" as the fourth and final Test at The Gabba, Brisbane witnessed a stunning fightback from the injury-ravaged visitors.

And that tweet tells only half the story.

India lost their top order in a hurry, then Sundar and Shardul Thakur resurrected their innings with a brilliant seventh-wicket stand, which at the time of filing the story was nearing hundred runs -- against one of the best-ever pace attack in cricket history.

During his knock, Sundar played some exquisite shots including that one against Starc. Watch it here:

Here are some reactions:

Oh they certainly do it way better than most - especially India, just that Shardul can bat a fair bit better than Bumrahs & Ishants. — Akash (@Akash4145Indian) January 17, 2021

If the commentators are not going to use 'sundar shot' even once then what's the point of having his name — SAY MY NAME (@sportholicayush) January 17, 2021

Will he go on?

India have had more starts than Castletown — Rick Edwards (@BomberRicko) January 17, 2021

What beauty

Better than sixes — yAsh (@CRi7_S) January 17, 2021

Sundar, who was not even in the pecking order when the tour started, has now produced an all-round performance that would make even the greatest all-rounders of the game proud.

Australia were dismissed for 369 in their first innings with Sundar and another debutant Thangarasu Natarajan taking three wickets each.

This is a winners' take all match with the series tied at 1-1.

