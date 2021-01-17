AUS Vs IND, Brisbane Test: 'Sundar' Drive From Washington Leaves Fans Impressed - MUST WATCH

The official Twitter handle of Cricket Australia's digital content team, @cricketcomau, shared a video of India debutant Washington Sundar hitting Mitchell Starc with a caption, which read: "Washington looks the part!" as the fourth and final Test at The Gabba, Brisbane witnessed a stunning fightback from the injury-ravaged visitors.
And that tweet tells only half the story.
India lost their top order in a hurry, then Sundar and Shardul Thakur resurrected their innings with a brilliant seventh-wicket stand, which at the time of filing the story was nearing hundred runs -- against one of the best-ever pace attack in cricket history.
During his knock, Sundar played some exquisite shots including that one against Starc. Watch it here:
Sundar, who was not even in the pecking order when the tour started, has now produced an all-round performance that would make even the greatest all-rounders of the game proud.
Australia were dismissed for 369 in their first innings with Sundar and another debutant Thangarasu Natarajan taking three wickets each.
This is a winners' take all match with the series tied at 1-1.
