November 27, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  AUS Vs IND: 1st ODI Almost Stopped As Protesters Anti-Adani Protestors Invade Sydney Cricket Ground - WATCH

AUS Vs IND: 1st ODI Almost Stopped As Protesters Anti-Adani Protestors Invade Sydney Cricket Ground - WATCH

One of the invaders, carrying a placard denouncing India's Adani Group's coal project in Australia, reached close to the pitch

Outlook Web Bureau 27 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
AUS Vs IND: 1st ODI Almost Stopped As Protesters Anti-Adani Protestors Invade Sydney Cricket Ground - WATCH
Protesters entering SCG, Sydney during a Australia vs India cricket match
Courtesy: Twitter
AUS Vs IND: 1st ODI Almost Stopped As Protesters Anti-Adani Protestors Invade Sydney Cricket Ground - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2020-11-27T14:43:10+05:30

The Australia-India 2020-21 cricket series started on Friday with the first ODI match in Sydney on Friday. But the keenly-awaited match was almost stopped after protesters invaded the iconic at Sydney Cricket Ground. (More Cricket News)

In a security breach, two protesters made their way into the field of play before being escorted out. One of the invaders, carrying a placard denouncing India's Adani Group's coal project in Australia, reached close to the pitch just before pacer Navdeep Saini was getting ready to bowl the sixth over of the home team's innings.

WATCH it here:

With players living in bio-secure bubbles, the breach could have spelled doom for the high-profile cricket series. 

Fans have returned to the ground for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced games before empty stadiums across the world.

Cricket Australia has allowed filling up the stadiums to upto 50 per cent of their capacity in the India-Australia series.

The engagement comprises three ODIs, as many T20 Internationals and four Tests.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tour Of Australia: T Natarajan Added To Indian ODI Squad As Navdeep Saini's Cover

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Sydney Cricket India vs Australia India national cricket team Australia national cricket team India's Tour Of Australia Adani Group Cricket Video Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos