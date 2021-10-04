Advertisement
Monday, Oct 04, 2021
AUS Vs ENG: England To Decide Ashes Fate, ECB Says 'Health And Wellbeing At The Forefront'

The fate of England's tour of Australia remains unclear with several senior English players considering the possibility of boycotting it.

England captain Joe Root, left, and Australia captain Tim Paine, pose with Ashes urn. | File Photo

2021-10-04T17:11:06+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 5:11 pm

England cricket officials will announce this week if the scheduled Ashes series in Australia will go ahead. The tour is in doubt because of restrictions in place in Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic. (More Cricket News)

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Monday that there is “regular and positive dialogue” with Cricket Australia about arrangements for an Ashes tour “with health and wellbeing at the forefront.”

“We will continue talking to our players this week to share the latest information and seek feedback,” the ECB said.

“Later this week the ECB Board will meet to decide whether the conditions in place are sufficient for the Tour to go ahead and enable the selection of a squad befitting a series of this significance.”

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia has given England the blueprint on the quarantine protocol Down Under in a bid to help them make up their mind whether to take the tour or not.

CA on Sunday had a video conference with the ECB officials and briefed the prospective visitors on what to expect during the 11-week-long tour, involving five Tests.

There has been a lot of speculation over the Ashes with many England players including Test captain Joe Root raising concerns over travelling with family members amid strict COVID restrictions Down Under, with some even mulling pulling out of the tour.

The five-match Test series is scheduled to begin from December 8 and continue till January 18.

Australia plans to ease border and quarantine restrictions by the end of this year, after at least 80 per cent of its adult population receive two COVID-19 vaccination shots.

Officials in the COVID-free states of Western Australia and Queensland have however said they may keep their borders shut for longer period, depending on the situation.

