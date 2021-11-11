Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AUS Vs ENG: England All-rounder Ben Stokes Starts Training In Australia Ahead Of Ashes Cricket Series

Ben Stokes was a late addition to the Ashes squad after the England all-rounder had taken time off to recover from mental-health issues as well as an injury to his finger.

AUS Vs ENG: England All-rounder Ben Stokes Starts Training In Australia Ahead Of Ashes Cricket Series
Ben Stokes joined captain Joe Root and seniors like Stuart Broad in one of the first full training session for the players who have arrived early in Australia. | File Photo

Trending

AUS Vs ENG: England All-rounder Ben Stokes Starts Training In Australia Ahead Of Ashes Cricket Series
outlookindia.com
2021-11-11T16:18:32+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 4:18 pm

Ben Stokes joined the England squad for a training session for the first time after his six-month lay off from cricket at the Metrico stadium in the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

Stokes joined captain Joe Root and seniors like Stuart Broad in one of the first full training session for the players who have arrived early in Australia.

Stokes was a late addition to the Ashes squad after the all-rounder had taken time off to recover from mental-health issues as well as an injury to his finger.

England's T20 team were knocked out of the ICC T20 World Cup in the semifinal on Wednesday and that would allow the remaining players selected for the Ashes to join the rest of the squad.

Players like Jos Butler, Johnny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood will travel from Dubai to Australia.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

England's Ashes preparations will start with two friendly game against England Lions squad, who are also in Australlia.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Ben Stokes Joe Root Australia Cricket England vs Australia Ashes England national cricket team Australia national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AFC Women’s Club Championship: Gokulam Kerala Out Of Title Race, Aditi Chauhan Red-Carded

AFC Women’s Club Championship: Gokulam Kerala Out Of Title Race, Aditi Chauhan Red-Carded

Tokyo Paralympics Champion Pramod Bhagat Nominated For Para Badminton Player Of Year

Steven Gerrard, Former Liverpool Great, Appointed New Aston Villa Head Coach

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil’s Vinicius Junior Likely To Warm Bench Against Colombia

New Zealand Are Strongest Cricket Team Across All Formats Right Now, Opines Michael Atherton

ENG Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal: Five Reasons Why England Were 'Devastated' By New Zealand

With Women's Boxing World Championships Postponed; Trials 'All But Certain'

Karolina Pliskova Overcomes Garbine Muguruza In WTA Finals Opener

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from Sports

T20 World Cup: England’s Eoin Morgan Takes Pride Despite Semifinal Loss Vs New Zealand

T20 World Cup: England’s Eoin Morgan Takes Pride Despite Semifinal Loss Vs New Zealand

AUS vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal: 'Pakistani' Matthew Hayden Out To Rob Australian Coach Justin Langer's Thunder

AUS vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal: 'Pakistani' Matthew Hayden Out To Rob Australian Coach Justin Langer's Thunder

FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup: Olympian Vivek Sagar Prasad To Captain India

FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup: Olympian Vivek Sagar Prasad To Captain India

Stockholm Tennis Open: Andy Murray Beats Jannik Sinner To Reach Quarterfinals

Stockholm Tennis Open: Andy Murray Beats Jannik Sinner To Reach Quarterfinals

Read More from Outlook

Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015 Chennai Floods'

Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015 Chennai Floods'

Maharajapuram Srinivasan Ganesh Viswanathan / The expansion of Chennai city has been quite problematic and does not respect the inland waterways of the city, says a Chennai resident stranded at home due to waterlogging.

NEP 2020: Time To Move Beyond The Talk And Implement The Roadmap

NEP 2020: Time To Move Beyond The Talk And Implement The Roadmap

Dr Karthick Sridhar / India will have world’s largest population enrolling for higher education by 2025, and will be one of the youngest countries with the largest population pursuing higher education by 2030.

Will 'Pakistani' Hayden Steal Australian Langer's Thunder?

Will 'Pakistani' Hayden Steal Australian Langer's Thunder?

Soumitra Bose / Matthew Hayden, who opened for Australia with Justin Langer, is part of the Pakistan support team. Australia clash with Pakistan in the T20 World Cup semifinal on Thursday.

Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Setback

Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Setback

Ashwani Sharma / Back in action to recover lost ground, Thakur has decided to give a fresh push to his flagship project – the Mandi greenfield airport.

Advertisement