Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Jonny Bairstow’s Seventh Century Highlights Day 3 Of Sydney Test

In reply to Australia's first innings total of 416/8 decl, England are 258/7 at the end of Day 3 of the fourth Ashes Test after being reduced to 36/4 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Jonny Bairstow is unbeaten on 103.

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Jonny Bairstow’s Seventh Century Highlights Day 3 Of Sydney Test
Jonny Bairstow plays a reverse sweep during his knock of unbeaten 103 against Australia at the SCG on Friday. | AP

Trending

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Jonny Bairstow’s Seventh Century Highlights Day 3 Of Sydney Test
outlookindia.com
2022-01-07T15:43:09+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 3:43 pm

A brave century by Jonny Bairstow and a half-century for Ben Stokes helped England claw its way back to 258/7 after a terrible start to the third day of the fourth Ashes Test on Friday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. 

HIGHLIGHTS | NEWS | SCORECARD

Bairstow scored the tourists’ first century in its seventh innings this series to headline a day where England had slumped to 36/4 by lunch before its middle-order counterattacked to help England get back into the match on another rain-affected day at the SCG.

In clear pain after being struck on the thumb by a Pat Cummins delivery and with partners running out, Bairstow began attacking at nearly every ball and brought up a deserved century from 138 balls with 12 boundaries and three sixes moments before stumps by slashing a Cummins delivery for four.

Bairstow celebrated his seventh test century by running halfway towards the England team dressing room with arms aloft, where his teammates had gathered to acknowledge a vital innings in the context of the match which had earlier looked to be slipping away.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

At stumps, Bairstow was 103 not out and Jack Leach was on four, with England trailing Australia by 158 runs. Earlier, Ben Stokes made a typically swashbuckling 66 of 91 balls, including nine fours and a towering six over cover, as part of a 128-run partnership with Bairstow which steadied England's innings after its early collapse.

Nathan Lyon eventually ended the 128-run partnership by trapping Stokes lbw with a ball that kept lower than the allrounder expected.

He was perhaps fortunate to get that far having before tea survived a sharp missed caught-and-bowled chance off Pat Cummins and then successfully reviewing an on-field lbw out' decision where the ball had in fact missed the pad and flicked the off stump but not dislodged the bail.

Shortly after raising his half-century off 80 balls, Bairstow was struck by a ball from Cummins that reared up off the pitch and struck the batsman on the thumb. Bairstow received treatment on the ground for several minutes before resuming his innings, but was visibly in discomfort holding the bat.

Jos Buttler became the second duck off the innings chipping to Khawaja at cover off Cummins (2-68) to reduce England to 173-6 and in danger of not avoiding the follow-on target of 218. But Bairstow and Mark Wood combined for an unbroken 72-run partnership to reduce the visitors nerves before Cummins eventually had Wood caught by Lyon for 39 off 41 balls going for one big shot too many.

Before lunch, England's batting frailties again were exposed by Australia's pace attack after it resumed at 13 without loss in a rain-delayed session. Haseeb Hameed was dropped on two by wicketkeeper Alex Carey in Mitchell Starc's second over, but the reprieve only cost four runs as Starc (1-49) bowled the opener for six in his next over.

Zak Crawley, who survived being caught off a no-ball from Starc late on day two, took a blow on the hand by the left-arm quick before Boland found a way through his defences and hit the top of off-stump when on 18.

Scott Boland (2-25) then had Root caught at slip for a duck in his next over with the England skipper again playing away from his body and edging behind to Steve Smith at second slip. Dawid Malan (3) was dismissed in the over before lunch, caught by Usman Khawaja at slip off Green's bowling, leaving England in tatters at the break.

Boland was taken for a precautionary scan tumbling in his follow through with the final ball before tea. Australia team management later said the 32-year-old, who made a sensational debut in Melbourne to help Australia retain the Ashes, had “been cleared of any damage" and later returned to the match.

The inclement weather early Friday didn't dampen the 'Pink Test' fundraising efforts of the McGrath Foundation, chaired by former test paceman Glenn McGrath, which for the past 14 years has been a feature on day three of the Sydney Test.

Most of the 28,415 crowd wore pink clothing and one of the stands at the Sydney Cricket Ground was covered in pink bunting to celebrate the charity's work.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Jonny Bairstow Ben Stokes Mark Wood Sydney Ashes Cricket England vs Australia Australia national cricket team England national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Adelaide ATP 2022: Ramkumar Ramanathan-Rohan Bopanna Pair Enters Doubles Semis

Adelaide ATP 2022: Ramkumar Ramanathan-Rohan Bopanna Pair Enters Doubles Semis

Arif Khan, India's Beijing Winter Olympics-bound Athlete, Included In TOPS Core Group

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Spends Orthodox Christmas In Detention

Parupalli Kashyap, India Badminton Star, Out For 6 Weeks Due To Calf Muscle Injury

Melbourne Summer Set 2022: Rafael Nadal Eases Into Semifinals Without Hitting A Shot

Desmond Haynes Appointed As West Indies Chief Selector; To Stay In Charge Until 2024

ICC Cricket Committee Introduces In-Match Penalty For Slow Over Rates In T20 Internationals - Full Playing Conditions

Punam Raut On ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Snub - 'Very Disheartening To Be Continuously Left Out'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ligue 1 2021-22: Paris Saint-Germain Bank On Kylian Mbappe For Goals Against Lyon

Ligue 1 2021-22: Paris Saint-Germain Bank On Kylian Mbappe For Goals Against Lyon

Quinton De Kock And Wife Sasha Welcome Their First Child, Name Baby Girl Kiara

Quinton De Kock And Wife Sasha Welcome Their First Child, Name Baby Girl Kiara

Copa Del Rey 2021-22: Atletico Madrid Rout Rayo Majadahonda 5-0 To Ease Into Round Of 16

Copa Del Rey 2021-22: Atletico Madrid Rout Rayo Majadahonda 5-0 To Ease Into Round Of 16

Serie A: Jose Mourinho Left Fuming As Roma Errors Hand AC Milan 3-1 Victory At San Siro

Serie A: Jose Mourinho Left Fuming As Roma Errors Hand AC Milan 3-1 Victory At San Siro

Read More from Outlook

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation. Irrespective of the fame attained by an artiste, this needs neither recedes nor diminishes.

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

Dr Swapneil Parikh / The Covid-19 pandemic exposed India’s stark inequalities like never before. All of us lived through the coronavirus pandemic, but some lived a very different pandemic from others.

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

Koushik Paul / India lost their first-ever Test match at The Wanderers as South Africa won by seven wickets to level the series 1-1. India had won the first Test at Centurion.

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Ajay Bagga / While 2022 is likely to be a mixed bag of events, the outlook for India is positive based on real estate and equity markets, but may be tempered by high commodity and fuel prices

Advertisement