Saturday, Nov 13, 2021
ATP Finals: Word No.1 Novak Djokovic Aims To End Six-Year Title Drought in Turin

The last time Serbian Novak Djokovic won a title at the ATP Finals was in 2015 when he beat Roger Federer.

Novak Djokovic will face Casper Ruud in his first-round encounter of ATP Finals on Monday. | File photo

2021-11-13T20:33:15+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 13 Nov 2021, Updated: 13 Nov 2021 8:33 pm

Novak Djokovic has more history in his sights and is hopeful his recent break from the action can help end the six-year title drought at the ATP Finals. World No.1 Djokovic will face Casper Ruud in the opening round to be played on Monday. (More Tennis News)

On it being necessary for him to take a two-month break before the hard court season, he said, “Mentally and emotionally, probably unlike any other year that I've had so far because of the pressure of the achievement potential. You know, history-making, etc.

“So it did take a lot out of me and I just felt like I needed that break in order to rejuvenate and try to get ready for the strong finish of the season, Djokovic said ahead of the finals. “So I've started the indoor season very well with the Paris (Masters) win and hopefully I can keep on going with a good performance this year.”

The Serbian has dominated the sport for most of that spell but has been unable to add to the five titles he won in 2008 and from 2012-15, keeping him tied with Pete Sampras and Ivan Lendl and one short of Roger Federer’s record.

“It could be just the amount of energy that you spend during the season that you maybe don't have enough left in the tank for that final push,” said the Serbian who won half of his 20 grand slam titles in the period.

On not winning ATP Finals since 2015, Djokovic said, “Since 2015, I did not win the title, I played one finals in a couple of semi-finals. Could be just the amount of energy that you spend during the season that you maybe don't have enough left in the tank for that final push.”

