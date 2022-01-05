Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ATP Cup 2022: Poland Beat Argentina 3-0 To Win Group D, Face Spain In Semis

Poland finished the round-robin stage 3-0 in Group D, with wins over Georgia, Greece and in the top-of-the-table match against Argentina. Poland will next meet Spain, who trumped 2020 champion Serbia in Group A.

ATP Cup 2022: Poland Beat Argentina 3-0 To Win Group D, Face Spain In Semis
Hubert Hurkacz of Poland returns a shot to Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during their match at the ATP Cup match in Sydney, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. | AP Photo

Trending

ATP Cup 2022: Poland Beat Argentina 3-0 To Win Group D, Face Spain In Semis
outlookindia.com
2022-01-05T17:22:28+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 5:22 pm

Hubert Hurkacz beat Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-4 to secure Poland's victory over Argentina on Wednesday and a spot in the ATP Cup semifinals. (More Tennis News)

Poland finished the round-robin stage 3-0 in Group D, with wins over Georgia, Greece and in the top-of-the-table match against Argentina.

Kamil Majchrzak rallied twice from serve breaks in the second set before beating Federico Delbonis 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the opening singles match and No. 9-ranked Hurzacz clinched the semifinal spot with his win over of Schwartzman in the second singles encounter. Poland won the doubles to complete a sweep.

“I'm so happy for our team. We're in the semis, so super proud of that achievement,” Hurkacz said.

“We have great team spirit. We support each other. I think the atmosphere that we bring helps us play better.”

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Poland will next meet either Spain or 2020 champion Serbia for a spot in the final.

Chile's 2-1 win over Norway meant Serbia needed to sweep Spain later Wednesday to move into top spot in Group A and advance to the semifinals.

Alejandro Tabilo beat Viktor Durasovic 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-1 to give Chile the lead before No. 8-ranked Casper Ruud levelled it for Norway with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Christian Garin.

Tabilo and Tomas Barrios Vera clinched the doubles 6-0, 6-4, giving Chile a 2-1 record in the round-robin stage and leaving Norway 0-3 after earlier losses to Spain and Serbia.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Sydney Tennis ATP Cup Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Adelaide ATP 2022: Ramkumar Ramanathan-Rohan Bopanna Pair Enters Doubles Quarters

Adelaide ATP 2022: Ramkumar Ramanathan-Rohan Bopanna Pair Enters Doubles Quarters

Bangladesh Stun New Zealand In New Year Special Show: Top 5 BAN Wins In International Cricket

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test, Day 1: Rain Forces Early Stumps, Australia 126/3

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Gets 'Special Treatment,' Sparks Debate

SA Vs IND, 3nd Test, Day 3: India's Lead Grows Despite Losing Wickets - Lunch Report

SA Vs IND: ‘It’s Foolishness,’ Gautam Gambhir On Rishabh Pant Throwing His Wicket Away

Bangladesh Script Historic First Win Against New Zealand – Statistical Highlights

ICC Test Rankings: KL Rahul Gains 18 Places; Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah Move Up

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 Iconic Roles Played By Her In Films

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 Iconic Roles Played By Her In Films

Advertisement

More from Sports

Who Is Ebadot Hossain

Who Is Ebadot Hossain

Bangladesh Cricketers Celebrate Historic Victory Against New Zealand - WATCH

Bangladesh Cricketers Celebrate Historic Victory Against New Zealand - WATCH

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 3: India Set 240-run Target, Shardul Thakur Strikes; South Africa (47/1)

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 3: India Set 240-run Target, Shardul Thakur Strikes; South Africa (47/1)

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Granted Medical Exemption; To Seek 21st Grand Slam

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Granted Medical Exemption; To Seek 21st Grand Slam

Read More from Outlook

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Ashutosh Bhardwaj / If all validation must arrive via Insta reels and cheesy tweets, it may leave you more ins­ecure and dependent than ever. The digital matrix has turned our lives into a fake melodrama.

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Sakoon Singh / If anything will save the human race, it is the feeling of connectedness with loved ones, the empathy and love in our darkest days—both offered and received.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: India Set 240-run Target

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: India Set 240-run Target

Jayanta Oinam / Follow here Day 3 live cricket scores and updates of SA vs IND. India start with a slender lead. The visitors are eyeing first series win in South Africa.

So Many People Wouldn’t Be Online If There Was No FB, Insta And WhatsApp, Says Meta’s Ajit Mohan

So Many People Wouldn’t Be Online If There Was No FB, Insta And WhatsApp, Says Meta’s Ajit Mohan

Pallavi Chakravorty / We have more than 434 million users on Facebook in India. And, as per the numbers disclosed over the last few years, we are growing equally in Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Ajit Mohan said.

Advertisement