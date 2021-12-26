Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ATP Cup 2022: Denis Shapovalov, Canadian Tennis Star, Tests Positive For Covid-19

Denis Shapovalov defeated Rafael Nadal last week at the World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi. Interestingly, Nadal tested positive for the coronavirus after playing at the tournament.

ATP Cup 2022: Denis Shapovalov, Canadian Tennis Star, Tests Positive For Covid-19
Denis Shapovalov is one of the first overseas players to arrive in Australia and is part of Canada’s team for the ATP Cup 2022 from January 1-9. | Twitter (@denis_shapo)

Trending

ATP Cup 2022: Denis Shapovalov, Canadian Tennis Star, Tests Positive For Covid-19
outlookindia.com
2021-12-26T15:37:58+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 3:37 pm

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov has announced he has tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Sydney for the ATP Cup 2022. (More Tennis News)

The 22-year-old is one of the first overseas players to arrive in Australia and is part of Canada’s team for the team-based tournament in Sydney from January 1-9, ahead of the Australian Open at Melbourne starting on January 17.

Shapovalov played last week at the World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, where he beat Rafael Nadal in the third-place playoff match. Nadal also tested positive for the coronavirus after playing at the tournament, as did Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic and Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

Former world No.10 Shapovalov said on social media he is in isolation and experiencing only minor symptoms. “Hi everyone, just wanted to update you that upon my arrival in Sydney, I tested positive for COVID,” Shapovalov said.

“I am following all protocols including isolation and letting the people who I’ve been in contact with know. Right now I am experiencing minor symptoms and look forward to getting back on the court when it safe to do so.”

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

All players have to return negative tests 72 hours before flying to Australia, as well as undergo testing once in arriving in the country and isolate whilst awaiting results.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Denis Shapovalov Sydney Tennis Australian Open ATP Cup COVID 19 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Breach Another Fortress, Beat South Africa To Make History

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Breach Another Fortress, Beat South Africa To Make History

Sourav Ganguly Maintains Stable Health After Being Diagnosed With COVID-19, Informs Hospital

Ranji Trophy: Vijay Shankar To Lead Tamil Nadu, Washington Sundar Named Vice-captain

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 5: India Inch Closer To Win, South Africa 182/7 At Lunch

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Tests Positive For COVID-19, In Doubt For Australian Open

India Cricket Team Selection: Ravi Shastri Says Rahul Dravid And Captains Should Have A Say

Neeraj Chopra Sets New Target, Says 'Medal Is One Thing, Distance Is Another'

Graham Reid Gets Into 'Olympic Cycle', Names 60 For India Hockey National Camp

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Supporters Planning Qatar Trips Likely To Face Hotel Shortage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Supporters Planning Qatar Trips Likely To Face Hotel Shortage

ICC Test Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin Retains Second Spot In Bowlers' And All-Rounders' List

ICC Test Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin Retains Second Spot In Bowlers' And All-Rounders' List

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Create History; Take 1-0 Lead - Highlights

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Create History; Take 1-0 Lead - Highlights

AUS Vs ENG: Chris Silverwood To Miss Fourth Ashes Test In Sydney Due To COVID-19 Close Contact

AUS Vs ENG: Chris Silverwood To Miss Fourth Ashes Test In Sydney Due To COVID-19 Close Contact

Read More from Outlook

1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Create History; Take 1-0 Lead

1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Create History; Take 1-0 Lead

Jayanta Oinam / India became the first Asian team to win a Test match in Centurion. After setting a 305-run target, India dismissed South Africa for 191 on Day 5 of the first Test.

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Ashutosh Sharma / Primitive, outrageous or hilarious, call them what you may, some honourable members of our judiciary surprised us this year with their comments. Here are ten.

Banal Memes Killed The Joke In 2021, Will 'Picture Template' Revive In 2022?

Banal Memes Killed The Joke In 2021, Will 'Picture Template' Revive In 2022?

Mayank Jain Parichha / Yearender 2021: The reality is reels – an ensemble of sound and visuals to share some short message of 15 or 30 seconds on Instagram – are reducing the shelf life of a meme.

India's Gig Economy Mess: Is The Country Unfit For Aggregation Business?

India's Gig Economy Mess: Is The Country Unfit For Aggregation Business?

Kamalika Ghosh / While the new-age tech companies’ customer network got strengthened, most of them did not concentrate on their service providers’ welfare.

Advertisement