Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ATP Cup 2022: Alexander Zverev Helps Germany Beat US 2-1, Italy Blank France 3-0

The four group winners in the 16-team tournament advance to the semifinals on Friday and Saturday, with the final scheduled for Sunday. Canada were playing Britain later Tuesday in Group C and Russia were playing Australia in Group B.

ATP Cup 2022: Alexander Zverev Helps Germany Beat US 2-1, Italy Blank France 3-0
Germany's Alexander Zverev serves to United States' Taylor Fritz during their match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. | AP Photo

Trending

ATP Cup 2022: Alexander Zverev Helps Germany Beat US 2-1, Italy Blank France 3-0
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T15:12:01+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 3:12 pm

Alexander Zverev beat Taylor Fritz in straight sets Tuesday to clinch a victory over the U.S. team and get Germany's ATP Cup campaign back on track. (More Tennis News)

Jan-Lennard Struff withstood 34 aces in a 7-6 (7), 4-6, 7-5 win over John Isner to give Germany the lead and Zverev sealed it, on his fifth match point, with a 6-4, 6-4 win in the second of the singles matches.

Isner and Fritz combined for a 6-0, 6-3 win over Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in the doubles. Both teams are now 1-1 in Group C. The U.S. opened with a 3-0 win over Canada and Germany was coming off a 2-1 loss to Britain.

READ: Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Cup

“Great effort by Jan to beat John in these conditions ... we needed that win, we needed to get on the board,” No. 3-ranked Zverev said.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

“It's the second match of the season. I'm still getting into it. I'm still trying to adjust, but I'm happy with how things are.”

Italy rebounded from its opening upset loss to Australia to beat France in Group B.

Runners-up last year to Russia, Italy took the lead when Jannik Sinner beat Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 7-6 (3) and secured its victory over France when Matteo Berrettini beat Ugo Humbert 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Sinner and Berrettini completed the sweep with a three-set win in the doubles.

For Berrettini, it was a confidence-boosting win following a loss to Alex de Minaur of Australia. Humbert was coming off an upset over U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev.

“I had to play my best tennis in the important moments to win the match and I'm really happy with my performance,” Berrettini said in an on-court TV interview.

Canada was playing Britain later Tuesday in Group C and Russia was playing Australia in Group B.

The four group winners in the 16-team tournament advance to the semifinals on Friday and Saturday, with the final scheduled for Sunday. 

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Alexander Zverev Tennis ATP Cup Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup 2022: Four Zimbabwe Cricketers Test Positive For COVID-19

ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup 2022: Four Zimbabwe Cricketers Test Positive For COVID-19

Melbourne Summer Set 1 2022: Naomi Osaka Begins New Season With Win Over Alize Cornet

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: Shadul Thakur Leaves South Africa At 102/ 4 - Lunch

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Stuart Broad Replaces Ollie Robinson As Only England Change For Sydney Test

Avishek Dalmiya, Cricket Association Of Bengal President, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Kevin Pietersen, Former England Captain, Says 'Strict Bio-Bubbles Needs To Be Abolished'

Sania Mirza, Ramkumar Ramanathan-Rohan Bopanna Register Contrasting Victories In Adelaide

Legends League Cricket 2022: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, To Play For India Maharajas

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

Let It Snow

Let It Snow

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Advertisement

More from Sports

NZ Vs BAN, First Test: Ebadot Hossain’s 4/39 Puts Bangladesh On Top Against New Zealand

NZ Vs BAN, First Test: Ebadot Hossain’s 4/39 Puts Bangladesh On Top Against New Zealand

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 2: Shardul Thakur Keeps India In The Hunt; South Africa - 130/4

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 2: Shardul Thakur Keeps India In The Hunt; South Africa - 130/4

Australian Domestic Leagues Hit By COVID-19 Outbreaks; BBL Fixtures Altered

Australian Domestic Leagues Hit By COVID-19 Outbreaks; BBL Fixtures Altered

AS Monaco Appoint Philippe Clement As New Head Coach Until June 2024 Replacing Niko Kovac

AS Monaco Appoint Philippe Clement As New Head Coach Until June 2024 Replacing Niko Kovac

Read More from Outlook

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Rejimon Kuttappan / Critically dependant on remittances from the Gulf, Kerala’s economy is staring at an abyss after lakhs returned home following Covid lockdowns

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Outlook Web Desk / Health insurance should be put in the 5 per cent GST slab and senior citizens should be exempt from GST. Tax deduction should be increased from Rs 25,000 to at least Rs 50,000.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Thakur Keeps India In The Hunt

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Thakur Keeps India In The Hunt

Jayanta Oinam / After posting 202 in the first innings, India will look to dismiss South Africa for a low total. Follow live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Suchetana Ray / Amazon remains bullish on India despite narratives against its foreign origin, accusations of killing India’s kiranas and flouting FDI laws.

Advertisement