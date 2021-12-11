Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: 'Hard To Fill PR Sreejesh’s Shoes', Says India’s Suraj Karkera

India will be without as many as eight players from the Tokyo Olympics squad in the Asian Champions Trophy including veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. India play Korea on December 14 in campaign opener.

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: 'Hard To Fill PR Sreejesh’s Shoes', Says India’s Suraj Karkera
Suraj Karkera will be under the Indian goalpost in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament starting in Dhaka from December 14. | Hockey India

Trending

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: 'Hard To Fill PR Sreejesh’s Shoes', Says India’s Suraj Karkera
outlookindia.com
2021-12-11T18:30:12+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 11 Dec 2021, Updated: 11 Dec 2021 6:30 pm

Suraj Karkera, who has been picked in India’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament squad in place of the rested PR Sreejesh, said it will be hard to fill the seasoned goalkeeper’s shoes. The 26-year-old Karkera last played for India at the Tokyo Olympics test event in 2019. (More Hockey News)

“I am really excited to get a chance to play for India after a long time. Anytime you get a chance to don the Indian jersey, you feel the goosebumps. I am not nervous at all as we have trained well. I feel confident about myself and my abilities,” Karkera said ahead of the event in Dhaka.

Karkera will have big shoes to fill with veteran goalie Sreejesh being rested from the tournament. “PR Sreejesh has done so much for India for so many years. It is always going to be hard to fill his shoes. But I will try to give my 100 percent whenever I get an opportunity,” Karkera said.

“We have been learning from him for so long. He shares his knowledge with all of us during goalpost training and gives us a lot of tips. So, I have a big responsibility,” he added.

Apart from vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh and experienced player Varun Kumar, India have also included young players like Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Nilam Sanjeep Xess and Mandeep Mor in the squad.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

This will be India’s first competition since the Tokyo Olympics. Three-time champions India will begin their campaign in the tournament on December 14 against Korea. After Korea, India will play Bangladesh on December 15, followed by matches against arch-rivals Pakistan on December 17, Malaysia on December 18 and Japan on December 19.

The top four teams from the pool stages will progress to the semifinals to be played on December 21 followed by the title clash on December 22. In the previous edition of the event held in Muscat in 2018, India had jointly lifted the title along with Pakistan as the final was called off due to incessant rains.

Tags

PTI Dhaka Hockey Asian Champions Trophy (Hockey) India National Hockey Team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Asian Rowing Championships 2021: Arjun Lal Jat, Ravi Win Double Sculls Gold In Bangkok

Asian Rowing Championships 2021: Arjun Lal Jat, Ravi Win Double Sculls Gold In Bangkok

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Hope To Turn Tide Against Resurgent Kerala Blasters

Covid Positive Bangladesh Women Cricketers Found To Be Carrying Omicron Variant

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22: England Handed Heavy Penalty After Loss Against Australia In 1st Test

ICC Still Hopes Of Featuring At 2028 Los Angeles Olympics As 'Additional Sport’

Ashes, AUS Vs ENG: Nathan Lyon Joins Elite Club - Gabba Test Stats Highlights

Diego Maradona's Lost Watch Found In Assam, How CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Helped Trace

Amitabh Bachchan Compares His Instagram Fan Following With Virat Kohli

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Long Way From Home

Long Way From Home

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix F1: Watch Lewis Hamilton Vs Max Verstappen Showdown

Live Streaming Of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix F1: Watch Lewis Hamilton Vs Max Verstappen Showdown

Brentford Beat Claudio Ranieri's Watford 2-1 In Dramatic Premier League Match

Brentford Beat Claudio Ranieri's Watford 2-1 In Dramatic Premier League Match

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Pakistan Leave Without Goalies Due To Visa Issues

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Pakistan Leave Without Goalies Due To Visa Issues

BWF World Championships: All Eyes On PV Sindhu As Indian Shuttler Defends Her Title

BWF World Championships: All Eyes On PV Sindhu As Indian Shuttler Defends Her Title

Read More from Outlook

'Tareekh Pe Tareekh': It's Time To Act Against Air Pollution, Don't Postpone Things

'Tareekh Pe Tareekh': It's Time To Act Against Air Pollution, Don't Postpone Things

Dr. Sarath Guttikunda / We must not allow analysis paralysis to postpone anti-pollution measures, but promote public transport, walking, cycling, etc, now.

Farmers' Protest: After Historic Win, SKM Is Looking To Increase Footprint In States

Farmers' Protest: After Historic Win, SKM Is Looking To Increase Footprint In States

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / The Samyukta Kisan Morcha leadership has withdrawn the farmers' protests but will meet in New Delhi on December 15 to check developments on the promises made by the government.

Gabba Test: Cummins Hails Complete Aussie Performance

Gabba Test: Cummins Hails Complete Aussie Performance

Jayanta Oinam / Pat Cummins started his Australia captaincy reign with a facile nine-wicket win against England in the 1st Ashes Test.

The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema In India

The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema In India

Amborish Roychoudhury / The Sands of Time series will look at the forgotten superstars of silent cinema, the wild days of Amitabh in Kolkata before he came to Bombay and much more.

Advertisement