Advertisement
Monday, Jan 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Ashleigh Barty Pulls Out Of Sydney Tennis Classic To Concentrate On Australian Open 2022

Ashleigh Barty has never won an Australian Open and is seeking to become the first Australian woman to win the Melbourne Grand Slam since 1978 when Christine O'Neil lifted the crown.

Ashleigh Barty Pulls Out Of Sydney Tennis Classic To Concentrate On Australian Open 2022
Ashleigh Barty won both the singles and doubles titles at the Adelaide International 2022. | File photo

Trending

Ashleigh Barty Pulls Out Of Sydney Tennis Classic To Concentrate On Australian Open 2022
outlookindia.com
2022-01-10T11:47:24+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 10 Jan 2022, Updated: 10 Jan 2022 11:47 am

After winning both the singles and doubles titles at the Adelaide International, top-ranked Ashleigh Barty has decided she doesn’t need any more tournament action before the Australian Open 2022. Barty announced Monday that she’d travel directly from Adelaide to Melbourne Park and skip the Sydney Tennis Classic. (More Tennis News)

Geographically, that makes sense – it’s much easier to get directly from Adelaide to Melbourne. But from a career standpoint, having a week off to fine-tune ahead of the first Grand Slam tournament of the year is more important.

“It's been an extraordinary week. We've been able to play lots of matches in singles and doubles,” Barty said Monday. “We've had plenty of court time, which is great.” The 25-year-old Barty has two Grand Slam singles titles — the 2019 French Open and last year's Wimbledon — but she dearly wants to win a major on home soil.

No Australian woman has won the title since Chris O'Neill in 1978. That's a 44-year drought, and one that Barty hears about all the time. Her best finish at Melbourne Park was in 2020, when she lost in the semifinals to eventual champion Sofia Kenin. She reached the quarterfinals last year.

On Sunday, Barty won the Adelaide International singles title for the second time in three years, 6-3, 6-2 over Elena Rybakina. She won the doubles with her Billie Jean King Cup teammate Storm Sanders.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

It was Barty's first tournament since losing in the third round at the U.S. Open in September to American Shelby Rogers. But she hardly looked rusty in Adelaide, beating Coco Gauff, Kenin and 2020 French Open winner Iga Swiatek en route to the title.

“I feel good leading up to an Australian Open,” said Barty, who has been a prolific winner on the women's tour since the start of 2019, winning 11 of the 32 tournaments she has contested. There are joint ATP-WTA tournaments this week in Adelaide and Sydney ahead of the Australian Open, which begins next Monday.

There were six tournaments decided on Sunday, with Canada winning the ATP Cup team event in the final over Spain. Elsewhere, top-seeded Rafael Nadal beat American Maxime Cressy, 7-6 (6), 6-3 at Melbourne and another American, Amanda Anisimova, beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 to win her second WTA title.

Second-seeded Simona Halep beat Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 6-3 to win the WTA 500 event in Melbourne. In the Adelaide International men's final, Gael Monfils beat Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-4. First-round play was scheduled later Monday in both the Sydney and Adelaide tournaments.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Ashleigh Barty Rafael Nadal Sydney Tennis Australian Open Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Novak Djokovic’s Parents Join Protest Rally In Belgrade As Court Hearing Starts In Melbourne

Novak Djokovic’s Parents Join Protest Rally In Belgrade As Court Hearing Starts In Melbourne

Novak Djokovic Wins Court Case, Judge Says To Cancel AUS Open Champion's Visa Was 'Unreasonable'

Serie A 2021-22: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Matches Cristiano Ronaldo As AC Milan Beat Venezia

Ligue 1 2021-22: Lionel Messi-Less Paris Saint-Germain Grab Late Equaliser Against Lyon

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters End Hyderabad FC's Unbeaten Run To Go Top Of Table

NZ Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Trent Boult's 5/43 Blows Away Bangladesh For 126, New Zealand Take 395-Run Lead - Highlights

India Open 2022: Sai Praneeth, Dhruv Rawat Test COVID Positive; Pull Out Of Tournament

India Open Badminton: Former Champions Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu Get Top Billing

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Of Kirtans, Sewa And Prayers

Of Kirtans, Sewa And Prayers

Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow

Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

A Looming Lockdown

A Looming Lockdown

Advertisement

More from Sports

Kolkata Knight Riders Poke Fun At MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja Not Amused

Kolkata Knight Riders Poke Fun At MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja Not Amused

SA Vs IND: Indian Team Starts Training Ahead Of Series-Deciding Cape Town Test

SA Vs IND: Indian Team Starts Training Ahead Of Series-Deciding Cape Town Test

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City Look To Consolidate Lead At Top, Face Bengaluru FC

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City Look To Consolidate Lead At Top, Face Bengaluru FC

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England's Last Pair Saves The Match — Stats Highlights

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England's Last Pair Saves The Match — Stats Highlights

Read More from Outlook

Will China Be Able To Rescue Sri Lanka Out Of Its Debt-Crisis?

Will China Be Able To Rescue Sri Lanka Out Of Its Debt-Crisis?

Seema Guha / Colombo is also turning to New Delhi for help at this critical juncture. It is negotiating a $1.9 billion economic aid package, but it has not yet been finalised.

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Umar Khalid / You remain hopeful some judge will see through the absurdity of the charges. You also caution yourself about the perils of nurturing such hopes, writes Umar Khalid after spending 15 months in Tihar jail as an undertrial.

Novak Djokovic Wins Court Case, Judge Says To Cancel AUS Open Champ's Visa Was 'Unreasonable'

Novak Djokovic Wins Court Case, Judge Says To Cancel AUS Open Champ's Visa Was 'Unreasonable'

Outlook Web Bureau / For insufficient coronavirus documents, world No.1 Djokovic had his visa revoked on his arrival in Melbourne and has been in a detention hotel.

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

Tabeenah Anjum / Ahead of Makarsankranti, Gafoor is busy giving last-minute touches to the life-size kites with photos of politicians from across party lines on them.

Advertisement