Courtesy Jofra Archer's 6/62, England now smell victory at The Oval, and they present themselves with a realistic chance to avoid their first home defeat since 2014 and first against Australia in 18 years. That's huge stake at play for Joe Root & Co. But first, they need to finish the job and end a long and arduous season happy -- maiden World Cup win and drawn Ashes. For a majority of fans, it will be like completing a double, as rare as they come. Only if they can finish the job, against an Aussie side which lacks the bite but has the propensity to raise up when the chips are down. That's the question everyone is asking. Can England do it? Day 3 will resume with openers Joe Denly and Rory Burns unbeaten on four and one runs respectively, and England already 78 runs ahead in the second innings. A good, collective batting show should enable them to set a target beyond Australia's reach even with Steve Smith in such an imperious form. The fourth innings will always be difficult, no matter where the stage is set -- in London, Indore or Port of Spain. For a change, England had the last laugh when coming up against Smith. The 30-year-old scored his lowest score of the series, getting out 20 runs short of a century. With ever fragile Aussie batting line-up once again failing to hold its ground, it was one good day for the hosts. But that won't guarantee them an easy passage on the remaining three days, if the contest last, to complete the rites. Follow our live ball-by-ball commentary, live updates and live cricket score of the England vs Australia match here:

