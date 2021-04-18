Arsenal 1-1 Fulham: Eddie Nketiah Grabs Dramatic Equaliser To Nudge Cottagers Closer To The Drop

Eddie Nketiah scored a dramatic late equaliser as Arsenal rescued a 1-1 draw at home to Fulham, who subsequently moved a step closer to relegation. (More Football News)

Scott Parker's side looked to be on course for a first ever win at Arsenal in any competition, but the Gunners spared their blushes – to a certain extent – deep into stoppage time.

Gabriel Martinelli was Arsenal's biggest threat throughout but saw presentable opportunities go begging, while a Dani Ceballos goal was disallowed for a marginal offside spotted by VAR in the first half.

The visitors took the lead against the run of play thanks to a Josh Maja penalty and Arsenal lost Alexandre Lacazette to injury soon after, but what would have ordinarily been a bitter blow seemingly led to the late equaliser, with the Frenchman's replacement clinching a point for Arsenal.

13 - Fulham have now dropped more points from winning positions away from home than any other team in the Premier League this season. Agonising. pic.twitter.com/RaVzk3zbNB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 18, 2021

Fulham rode their luck early on, Martinelli just missing the target after latching on to Lacazette's pass before then forcing Alphonse Areola into a smart save from an Emile Smith Rowe cutback.

The Gunners were fortunate themselves at the other end in the 21st minute as Maja had a shot deflected just past the post.

VAR then spared Fulham just before half-time, spotting that Bukayo Saka was offside by a toe's length in the build-up to Ceballos nodding in a Hector Bellerin cross.

Arsenal remained in the ascendancy after the break and saw a miscued Saka cross hit the post, but just a few minutes later they were trailing.

Gabriel Magalhaes caught Mario Lemina in the penalty area and, despite a rather theatrical fall, a spot-kick was given. Maja duly slammed his attempt into the roof of the net.

Lacazette hobbled off in the 70th minute after pulling up with a suspected hamstring issue, and soon after a header from substitute Nicolas Pepe was cleared off the line by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

Arsenal piled the pressure on towards the end and eventually levelled in the seventh minute of added time, Nketiah prodding home a rebound to leave Fulham looking doomed to a return to the Championship.

