April 18, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Arsenal 1-1 Fulham: Eddie Nketiah Grabs Dramatic Equaliser To Nudge Cottagers Closer To The Drop

Arsenal 1-1 Fulham: Eddie Nketiah Grabs Dramatic Equaliser To Nudge Cottagers Closer To The Drop

Josh Maja's penalty was not enough for Fulham to secure a historic win at Arsenal, as Eddie Nketiah rescued Mikel Arteta's side

Omnisport 18 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Arsenal 1-1 Fulham: Eddie Nketiah Grabs Dramatic Equaliser To Nudge Cottagers Closer To The Drop
Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah, centre, celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Fulham at the Emirates stadium in London, England.
Julian Finney/Pool via AP
Arsenal 1-1 Fulham: Eddie Nketiah Grabs Dramatic Equaliser To Nudge Cottagers Closer To The Drop
outlookindia.com
2021-04-18T20:32:50+05:30

Eddie Nketiah scored a dramatic late equaliser as Arsenal rescued a 1-1 draw at home to Fulham, who subsequently moved a step closer to relegation. (More Football News)

Scott Parker's side looked to be on course for a first ever win at Arsenal in any competition, but the Gunners spared their blushes – to a certain extent – deep into stoppage time.

Gabriel Martinelli was Arsenal's biggest threat throughout but saw presentable opportunities go begging, while a Dani Ceballos goal was disallowed for a marginal offside spotted by VAR in the first half.

The visitors took the lead against the run of play thanks to a Josh Maja penalty and Arsenal lost Alexandre Lacazette to injury soon after, but what would have ordinarily been a bitter blow seemingly led to the late equaliser, with the Frenchman's replacement clinching a point for Arsenal.

 

Fulham rode their luck early on, Martinelli just missing the target after latching on to Lacazette's pass before then forcing Alphonse Areola into a smart save from an Emile Smith Rowe cutback.

The Gunners were fortunate themselves at the other end in the 21st minute as Maja had a shot deflected just past the post.

VAR then spared Fulham just before half-time, spotting that Bukayo Saka was offside by a toe's length in the build-up to Ceballos nodding in a Hector Bellerin cross.

Arsenal remained in the ascendancy after the break and saw a miscued Saka cross hit the post, but just a few minutes later they were trailing.

Gabriel Magalhaes caught Mario Lemina in the penalty area and, despite a rather theatrical fall, a spot-kick was given. Maja duly slammed his attempt into the roof of the net.

Lacazette hobbled off in the 70th minute after pulling up with a suspected hamstring issue, and soon after a header from substitute Nicolas Pepe was cleared off the line by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

Arsenal piled the pressure on towards the end and eventually levelled in the seventh minute of added time, Nketiah prodding home a rebound to leave Fulham looking doomed to a return to the Championship.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Deepak Punia Settles For Silver In Asian Wrestling Championship

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Football English Premier League (EPL) Arsenal (Football) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos