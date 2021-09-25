Advertisement
Saturday, Sep 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Archery World Cup: Indian Compound Teams Lose In Finals, Settle For Silver

Both the Indian compound archery teams -- mixed and women's -- lost to Colombia in the World Cup finals in Yankton. Lone recurve archer Ankita Bahakat will compete on Sunday.

Archery World Cup: Indian Compound Teams Lose In Finals, Settle For Silver
India's compound mixed archery pair of Jyothi Surekha Vennam (L) and Abhishek Verma with their World Cup silver medals in Yankton. | AAI

Trending

Archery World Cup: Indian Compound Teams Lose In Finals, Settle For Silver
outlookindia.com
2021-09-25T09:46:39+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 25 Sep 2021, Updated: 25 Sep 2021 9:46 am

The Indian women’s and mixed pair compound archery teams signed off with silver medals after lop-sided losses to Colombia at the World Championships here. (Other Sports News)

India were in pursuit of their first-ever gold medal at the world event. For a country that doesn’t have gold yet, India have climbed the most podiums at the event – 10 – appearing in eight finals and leaving with a silver each time.

The star Indian mixed pair duo of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who stood fourth in the ranking round, started off with a one-point lead but thereafter it was a story of Colombian dominance. The Indians went down by a four-point margin (150-154).

The seventh-seeded women’s team of Jyothi, Muskan Kirar and Priya Gurjar, on the other hand, lost by a margin of five points (224-229) against the troika of Sara Lopez, Alejandra Usquiano and Nora Valdez.

The Colombians, who topped the rankings, drilled in 15 perfect 10s with five Xs (closest to the center). Locked 58-58 after the opening end, the Indian women's team failed to snatch a lead shooting twice in the red circle as their opponents gained a one-point advantage.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

There was no stopping the Colombians thereafter as they shot eight 10s from 12 arrows in the last two ends to win their third women's title, and first since 2017. In the mixed pair event, India had a poor second end where they shot two 9s and one 8 to squander a one-point lead and lose the match by four points.

The duo of Daniel Munoz and Sara, who stood second in the rankings, consolidated after the first end and shot a perfect 40/40 in the third end to win their first-ever mixed gold medal. Overall, the Colombian pair shot 10 perfect 10s from 16 arrows while the Indians were no match with just eight 10s.

For Colombia, it reasserted their supremacy in compound archery taking their all-time gold medal count at the World Championships to four. India are also in contention for three medals in individual compound events with Verma and Jyothi slated to compete in their respective quarterfinals later on Saturday.

Ankita Bhakat is the lone archer in fray in the recurve competition and she will compete in her last-eight match on Sunday.

Tags

PTI Abhishek Verma USA Other Sports Archery Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

MS Dhoni Says CSK Players 'Have Understood Their Roles, Responsibilities' After Win Over RCB In IPL

MS Dhoni Says CSK Players 'Have Understood Their Roles, Responsibilities' After Win Over RCB In IPL

IPL 2021, RCB Vs CSK: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Humble Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore

Eduardo Camavinga Has Got Everything One Needs To Play For Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti

Napoli's Victor Osimhen Has All The Qualities Of A Modern Striker

Watch Controversial Australia Women Vs India Women No-ball: VIDEO And Reactions

England Legend Michael Owen Becomes Brand Ambassador Of Pakistan Football League

ICC T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka Rope In Mahela Jayawardene As Consultant

Durand Cup 2021: FC Goa Humble Delhi FC 5-1 To Enter Semi-finals

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

More from Sports

Australia Women Vs India Women, 2nd ODI: Did Not Expect No Ball On Final Delivery, Says Mithali Raj

Australia Women Vs India Women, 2nd ODI: Did Not Expect No Ball On Final Delivery, Says Mithali Raj

RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Clinical Chennai Super Kings Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Clinical Chennai Super Kings Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore

Pakistan Is Safe, Will Not Host Cricket Matches At Neutral Venues: PCB Official

Pakistan Is Safe, Will Not Host Cricket Matches At Neutral Venues: PCB Official

Baroda Hire Dav Whatmore As Head Coach For Upcoming Domestic Cricket Season

Baroda Hire Dav Whatmore As Head Coach For Upcoming Domestic Cricket Season

Read More from Outlook

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Prakash Singh / Several commissions were appointed from time to time at the state and central levels for reforms in the police, but their core recommendations were never accepted.

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Neeraj Thakur / While cutting India’s rating, Moody’s had cited policy challenges in addressing a prolonged economic slowdown and its deteriorating fiscal position.

'Players Have Understood Their Roles, Responsibilities', Says MS Dhoni

'Players Have Understood Their Roles, Responsibilities', Says MS Dhoni

PTI / Three-time winners CSK endured their worst outing last season, a far cry from the manner in which they are dominating in this IPL edition.

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

Advertisement