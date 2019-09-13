Anushka Sharma Showers Virat Kohli With Kisses, Gets Emotional On Hearing Story About His Father’s Death - VIDEO

Actor Anushka Sharma was seen comforting her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli at an event in New Delhi on Thursday (September 12). The couple attended the special tribute to former finance minister Arun Jaitely during DDCA Annual Honours 2019.

The DDCA renamed the Feroz Shah Kotla as Arun Jaitley stadium in memory of the late politician-cum-sports-administrator.

In a glittering function, Home Minister Amit Shah digitally inaugurated the renamed Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in presence of late finance minister's family.

Also, DDCA unveiled a new pavilion stand at the stadium after Kohli, who recently surpassed MS Dhoni to become India’s most successful Test captain.

During the event, the DDCA president Rajat Sharma recalled how Arun Jaitley had praised Kohli’s resolve, when he went to play a cricket match even after his father’s death. Jaitley believed that one day, no one would be bigger than Kohli when it came to cricket.

On the mention of the cricketer’s late father, the couple got emotional and was spotted supporting each other by tightly holding hands. Anushka was also seen giving Kohli kisses on his hand.

On Friday, Kohli shared a few pictures from the event.

(With Agency Inputs)