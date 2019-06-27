﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Andy Murray Having 'Second Thoughts' About Wimbledon Mixed Doubles

Andy Murray Having 'Second Thoughts' About Wimbledon Mixed Doubles

Andy Murray has revealed he is starting to have doubts about the wisdom of competing in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

Omnisport 27 June 2019
Andy Murray Having 'Second Thoughts' About Wimbledon Mixed Doubles
The former world number one made a successful return to the professional circuit with victory alongside Feliciano Lopez in the men's doubles at the Queen's Club Championship on Sunday.
Twitter
Andy Murray Having 'Second Thoughts' About Wimbledon Mixed Doubles
outlookindia.com
2019-06-27T15:55:16+0530

Andy Murray is starting to have doubts about the wisdom of competing in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon as he continues his comeback from a hip operation.

The former world number one made a successful return to the professional circuit with victory alongside Feliciano Lopez in the men's doubles at the Queen's Club Championship on Sunday.

That triumph came just five months after Murray underwent hip resurfacing surgery, having suggested he could be forced into retirement in emotional scenes at the Australian Open in January.

Murray will partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert at Wimbledon, where he will not play singles, but plans to also enter the mixed doubles have hit a snag after his invitations were declined by a number of WTA stars, including world number one Ashleigh Barty.

ALSO READ: He Is Simply Exceptional, Says Roger Federer's 1999 Wimbledon Debut Opponent Jiri Novak

And Murray has subsequently expressed concerns over his potential workload towards the latter stages of the tournament.

"Physically I am fine. I am having second thoughts about playing in the mixed doubles because I have spoken to a few people and they say matches can get backed up at the end of the tournament," he said.

"I will need to speak to my team before making a decision."

READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Andy Murray Other Sports Tennis Wimbledon Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Strict Action Should Be Taken Against Terror Funding In J&K: Amit Shah To Security Forces In The State
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Omnisport
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters