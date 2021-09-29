Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Andy Murray Beats Denis Kudla In 1st Round Of San Diego Open

The 34-year-old 3-time Grand Slam Champion will face Casper Rudd of Norway in the round of 16.

Andy Murray Beats Denis Kudla In 1st Round Of San Diego Open
Murray had been scheduled to play Kei Nishikori, but the 31-year-old Japanese player had to withdraw due to a back injury. | File Photo

Trending

Andy Murray Beats Denis Kudla In 1st Round Of San Diego Open
outlookindia.com
2021-09-29T12:02:34+05:30
AP

AP

More stories from AP
View All

Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 12:02 pm

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray of Britain beat Denis Kudla of the United States 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the San Diego Open. (More Tennis News)

The 34-year-old Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, is still trying to work his way back to form after two hip operations and a series of other injuries.

He had been scheduled to play Kei Nishikori, but the 31-year-old from Japan withdrew with a back injury.

Murray is a wild-card entry in this hard-court tournament that was created this year to help fill a gap in the ATP calendar created when the post-U.S. Open circuit in Asia was called off because of COVID-19 concerns.

In another first-round match, Sebastian Korda of the United States, ranked No. 42, beat countryman Tommy Paul, ranked 60th, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Tags

AP Andy Murray Kei Nishikori San Diego Tennis ATP Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Women's Day-Night Test: Trial By Fire For Mithali Raj And Co As India Make Pink Ball Debut Against Australia

Women's Day-Night Test: Trial By Fire For Mithali Raj And Co As India Make Pink Ball Debut Against Australia

Europe Vs South America: Italy To Face Argentina For Intercontinental Championship

Australia Women Captain Meg Lanning Wants To Play Day-Night Test In India, Says It Will Be 'Really Cool Thing'

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Day-Night Test: Mithali Raj Curious To See What Pink Ball Does In Twilight

Manny Pacquiao Retires From Boxing, Sets Sights On 2022 Philippine Presidential Race

T20 World Cup Is Irrelevant Now, We Are Playing IPL: Kieron Pollard

Champions League: Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann Goals Give Atletico Madrid Dramatic Win Over AC Milan

Emma Raducanu Gets Indian Wells Wild Card; Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka Out

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 2

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 2

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

Lionel Messi Scores First PSG Goal In Champions League, Group Stage Win Over Manchester City

Lionel Messi Scores First PSG Goal In Champions League, Group Stage Win Over Manchester City

Real Madrid Shocked By UEFA Champions League Debutants Sheriff Tiraspol At Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid Shocked By UEFA Champions League Debutants Sheriff Tiraspol At Santiago Bernabeu

IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Not Happy With Mumbai Indians Win; KL Rahul Accepts Punjab Kings' Frailties

IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Not Happy With Mumbai Indians Win; KL Rahul Accepts Punjab Kings' Frailties

Hardik Pandya Blitz Stuns Punjab Kings As Mumbai Indians Revive IPL 2021 Playoff Hopes

Hardik Pandya Blitz Stuns Punjab Kings As Mumbai Indians Revive IPL 2021 Playoff Hopes

Read More from Outlook

Yogi Adityanath's UP Poll Pitch: A Crime Free State And Development

Yogi Adityanath's UP Poll Pitch: A Crime Free State And Development

Vikas Pathak / Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh has said during a door-to-door campaign that Yogi Adityanath will be the party’s face in the coming state assembly polls.

Fintech, E-Wallet Transform Banking Activities In Tier 1 and Tier 2 Towns Post Covid World

Fintech, E-Wallet Transform Banking Activities In Tier 1 and Tier 2 Towns Post Covid World

Kamalika Ghosh / India's tier I and tier II cities would now become the next target audience for fintech companies because these towns have low levels of digitisation in banking associations.

Women's Day-Night Test: Trial By Fire For India Vs Australia

Women's Day-Night Test: Trial By Fire For India Vs Australia

India and Australia last played a Test in 2006 with only Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami featuring in that game among the current players on both sides.

REET Exam Cheating: Rajasthan Govt Suspends 1 RAS, 2 RPS And 13 Education Dept. Employees

REET Exam Cheating: Rajasthan Govt Suspends 1 RAS, 2 RPS And 13 Education Dept. Employees

Outlook Web Desk / From Paper leak to dummy candidates and the use of technology in cheating, the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers saw it all.

Advertisement