Andy Carroll's Long Wait Second Only To Wayne Rooney After Newcastle Striker Ends Goal Drought

Only Wayne Rooney has had a longer gap between Premier League goals for the same club than Andy Carroll, who netted for the first time of his second Newcastle United spell in a 2-1 loss to Leicester City. (More Football News)

Carroll, who turns 32 on Wednesday, made his ninth top-flight appearance of the season on Sunday, coming on as a 79th-minute substitute with Steve Bruce's side 2-0 down to goals from James Maddison and Youri Tielemans.

He scored within three minutes, thumping in a well-timed volley to haul Newcastle back into the contest, though the Foxes ultimately held firm to secure their seventh away win of the season.

Leicester are the 19th different top-flight side to win at least seven of their first nine away games of a season – none of the previous 18 have finished outside of the top four.

Carroll's goal was his first for Newcastle since he re-joined the club in 2019-20.

The former Liverpool and West Ham forward had last netted for the Magpies on Boxing Day 2010, in a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Coincidentally, his only two league goals for Liverpool in 2010-11 – following a reported £35million move – also came against City.

With a gap of 10 years and eight days between his strikes for Newcastle, Carroll is behind only Rooney for the longest length of time between two goals for the same club in the Premier League.

Rooney scored on the opening day of the 2017-18 season for Everton, 13 years and 121 days after his last goal for the Toffees in the 2003-04 season.

10y 8d - Andy Carroll has scored his first Premier League goal for Newcastle since Boxing Day 2010; this period of 10 years and eight days is the second-longest gap between PL goals for a club, behind Wayne Rooney for Everton (13 years and 121 days). Patience. pic.twitter.com/KQESJ1x1Me — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 3, 2021

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine