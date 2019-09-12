﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Andrew Flintoff Says He Is 'Absolutely Fine' After Crashing While Filming For Top Gear

Andrew Flintoff Says He Is 'Absolutely Fine' After Crashing While Filming For Top Gear

Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff suffered a high-speed crash while filming for BBC series Top Gear on Tuesday.

Omnisport 12 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Andrew Flintoff Says He Is 'Absolutely Fine' After Crashing While Filming For Top Gear
Flintoff is one of the new hosts of Top Gear, having been handed the job last October.
Getty Images
Andrew Flintoff Says He Is 'Absolutely Fine' After Crashing While Filming For Top Gear
outlookindia.com
2019-09-12T14:40:17+0530

Former England cricket captain Andrew Flintoff has said he is "absolutely fine" after being involved in an accident while filming BBC motor show Top Gear.

(Cricket News)

Flintoff was driving a three-wheel trike at Elvington Airfield near York - the same venue where ex-Top Gear host Richard Hammond experienced a near-fatal crash in 2006.

The 41-year-old Flintoff, who was reported to have reached a top speed of 124mph on Tuesday, insisted he came out unscathed.

ALSO READ: Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia: Andrew Flintoff Wants To Be ENG Coach 'One Day But Not Yet'

"I'm absolutely fine and was back filming [on Wednesday]," Flintoff told The Mirror newspaper.

"I go to great lengths to make sure I do well in Top Gear drag races but on this occasion, I went a few lengths too far! It will look more ridiculous than dangerous when you see it on TV."

Flintoff is one of the new hosts of Top Gear, having been handed the job last October.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Andrew Flintoff Cricket Sports
Next Story : 'Pran Jaaye Par Bachchan Na Jaaye!': Big B Recalls His Bus Rides With Good Looking College-Going Girls
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters