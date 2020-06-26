Already Started Planning For 2023 World Cup India, Says Australia Captain Aaron Finch

Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has said that he already has set his eyes on the 2023 World Cup and is constantly thinking about the 2020 T20 World Cup.

Finch's team last played in March in a closed-door ODI match against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground before the series became one of many that were called off or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

I'm a cricket nuffy so you are always thinking about it, especially being captain and with what's coming up with the T20 World Cup, whenever that might be, and there's a couple of them and looking forward to the 2023 50-over World Cup in India," Finch told SEN Radio.

"We are just in the processing of nutting out how we go about winning that, what we'll need to do down the track to be successful in those three tournaments."

The T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held from October 18 to November 15 this year in Australia, is under a shadow of doubt due to the pandemic. Finch however said that the planning for the tournament or the 2023 event has always been on.

The 2023 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India between February and March. Australia are the most successful side in the tournament having won it five times. They had lost in the semi-final to eventual champions England in the 2019 edition.

"In the 50-over space it's about working back from that 2023 World Cup and really getting a detailed plan of how we think we'll have to win it, what's the structure of the side we'll need in India," said Finch.

"Is it going to be two spinners, is it going to be an extra all-rounder, and kind of work back from there."

"If there's someone new we identify who could perhaps have a big impact... make sure they have enough experience so in a high-pressure semi-final you aren't going in hoping they'll do well, you know they have the form and enough experience behind them to make sure they are comfortable with international level.

"It's not rocket science, it's going through data, a bit of gut instinct of what you feel will be the trends of one-day cricket. Will it be 400, or will it be that 320-mark with some wearing pitches in India and a couple of spinners in your side?" he wondered.