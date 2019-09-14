Afghanistan (AFG), led by Rashid Khan, take on Zimbabwe (ZIM) in the second game of a T20 tri-series in Dhaka today. In the opener, Afif Hossain blasted a rapid half-century to ensure Bangladesh (BAN) edged to a three-wicket win over Zimbabwe. Afghanistan are unbeaten in their last 10 T20 games and they would be aiming to extend their streak with a solid performance over Hamilton Masakadza’s side. On the other hand, Zimbabwe have won only one T20 match in their last 15 attempts. Get live updates and live cricket score of Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, T20 here (LIVE SCORECARD | ASHES LIVE | CRICKET NEWS)
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, T20 Tri-Series, Live Cricket Score, Dhaka: Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran Hit Seven Sixes In Seven Balls, AFG 197/5
Najibullah Zadran's unbeaten 30-ball 69 and contributions from Rahmanullah Gurbaz (43) and Mohammad Nabi (38*) took Afghanistan (AFG) to 197/5 against Zimbabwe (ZIM) in a T20 tri-series game in Dhaka today. Catch live updates and live cricket score of Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, T20 here
