Afghanistan (AFG), led by Rashid Khan, take on Zimbabwe (ZIM) in the second game of a T20 tri-series in Dhaka . In the opener, Afif Hossain blasted a rapid half-century to ensure Bangladesh (BAN) edged to a three-wicket win over Zimbabwe. Afghanistan are unbeaten in their last 10 T20 games and they would be aiming to extend their streak with a solid performance over Hamilton Masakadza's side. On the other hand, Zimbabwe have won only one T20 match in their last 15 attempts.