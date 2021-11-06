AFG Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: 'Play Mujeeb Ur Rehman?' Indian Fans Have Tips For Afghanistan Cricket Team

India have done their bit, now it's Afghanistan's turn! This is how desperate Indian cricket fans are brooding over as Virat Kohli & Co face a premature ICC T20 World Cup 2021 exit. As things stand now, a semi-final appearance for the inaugural champions seems very unlikely.

After losing their first two games in Group 2 of Super 12 to Pakistan and New Zealand, India found their mojo back with monstrous wins against Afghanistan and Scotland. The wins helped India move to the third spot with four points in the group with the highest net run rate. And they face minnows Namibia in the final group game of the tournament on November 8.

But even a win against the Eagles, which looks like a given considering the murderous mood India are in, may well prove to be a case of too little, too late. Kane Williamson's BlackCaps, who face Afghanistan in their final group game on November 7, already have six points. A simple win is enough for the Kiwis to join Pakistan in the semis.

So, the Afghans hold the key for India's progression to the knock-outs. The Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan are now more the pushover that they used to be. Probably playing as serious contenders in a World Cup for the first time, Afghans themselves need a win to stay relevant in the semis race.

The stage is set for a grandstand finish in this thrilling race. And fans have their say. Here are some reactions worth taking note of, especially the ones with team selection advise. Strangely, most of the comments seem like innocuous posts.

Get Mujeeb fit and let him play in NZ match.

Any news on mujeeb? 135 crore Indians are supporting afganistan team. Their prayers, with #Afghanistan team. Go and win#AFGvsNZ @ACBofficials pic.twitter.com/yet27b7I50 — Amit Singh (@AmitSin88418370) November 6, 2021

I love Afghanistan n there cricket team do best n winning this big Victory against new Zealand from India love for Afghanistan

— Saroj Kumar Bastia@Official (@SarojKumarBast2) November 6, 2021

for sure you will lose By the will of Almighty because you did'nt use your potential against India As you used against PAK. So complete hyprocracy will be exposed in tomorrow's match when NZ will vanished you . — Shehroz Khan Afridi (@ShehrozKhanAfr2) November 6, 2021

Do remember there will be 1.3 billon people will pray for you ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/b4vbctAGhv — Barkat Mahar (@BarkatMahar27) November 6, 2021

We are with You this time like always , Please win.. You consider India as Hine ground. seen so many time you guys playing in Greater Noida Stadium last was against Ireland.. Now payback time plz plz win — Dream11 Expert (#Dream11 Expert) (@dream11_expertt) November 6, 2021

— Sharad Sindhava (@SHARADSINDHAVA) November 6, 2021

New Zealand vs Afghanistan match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE is scheduled for 3:30 PM IST start on November 7 (Sunday), 2021.

The match is being broadcast live in India on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan cricket match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms. Check global kick-off time HERE and broadcasters HERE.