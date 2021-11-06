Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 06, 2021
AFG Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: 'Play Mujeeb Ur Rehman?' Indian Fans Have Tips For Afghanistan Cricket Team

If Afghanistan beat New Zealand in their final Super 12 match on Sunday, India will have a chance to make the semi-finals of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. If not, it's over...

Cricket fans cheer for their teams during ICC T20 World Cup, Super 12 match between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE on November 3, 2021. | AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi

2021-11-06T16:09:41+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Published: 06 Nov 2021, Updated: 06 Nov 2021 4:09 pm

India have done their bit, now it's Afghanistan's turn! This is how desperate Indian cricket fans are brooding over as Virat Kohli & Co face a premature ICC T20 World Cup 2021 exit. As things stand now, a semi-final appearance for the inaugural champions seems very unlikely.

After losing their first two games in Group 2 of Super 12 to Pakistan and New Zealand, India found their mojo back with monstrous wins against Afghanistan and Scotland. The wins helped India move to the third spot with four points in the group with the highest net run rate. And they face minnows Namibia in the final group game of the tournament on November 8.

But even a win against the Eagles, which looks like a given considering the murderous mood India are in, may well prove to be a case of too little, too late. Kane Williamson's BlackCaps, who face Afghanistan in their final group game on November 7, already have six points. A simple win is enough for the Kiwis to join Pakistan in the semis.

So, the Afghans hold the key for India's progression to the knock-outs. The Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan are now more the pushover that they used to be. Probably playing as serious contenders in a World Cup for the first time, Afghans themselves need a win to stay relevant in the semis race.

The stage is set for a grandstand finish in this thrilling race. And fans have their say. Here are some reactions worth taking note of, especially the ones with team selection advise. Strangely, most of the comments seem like innocuous posts.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE is scheduled for 3:30 PM IST start on November 7 (Sunday), 2021.

The match is being broadcast live in India on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan cricket match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms. Check global kick-off time HERE and broadcasters HERE.

