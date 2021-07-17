AFC Women’s Club Championship: Gokulam Kerala FC Face Amman Club In Opener

Gokulam Kerala FC will play its AFC Women’s Club Championship 2021 – Pilot Tournament at Amman in Jordan from November 7 to 12. (More Sports News)



The Kerala club is grouped among the league winners from Uzbekistan, Jordan and Iran in the championship. The Asian Football Confederation is yet to release the schedule and venue for the knockout stages of the tournament.



Gokulam Kerala FC will face the Amman Club in its first match on November 7. In the second match, Iran champions Shahrdari Sirjan on November 9, followed by Uzbek champion club FC Bunyodkur.



According to the tournament regulations, a total of 23 players can be registered. The club can register up to five foreigners, and one player should be from an Asian country.



“We are excited to represent the country. All the clubs in our are tough teams but we will try our best in the championship. This is the first time a club from India taking part in the women’s continental cup. We have to give our best and make the country proud,” said PV Priya, the head coach of Gokulam Kerala FC.



“It is going to be a tough group but we are looking more than mere participation. We need to prepare well and we hope we can make history,” said VC Praveen, the president of Gokulam Kerala FC.



Fixtures:

~ Gokulam Kerala FC vs Amman Club, November 7

~ Gokulam Kerala FC vs Shahrdari Sirjan, November 9

~ Gokulam Kerala FC vs FC Bunyodkur, November 12

