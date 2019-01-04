AFC Asian Cup 2019: When And Where To Watch Opening Ceremony

The biggest-ever AFC Asian Cup is expected to get a blockbuster opening ceremony. The 17th edition of Asia's biggest football tournament will start on Saturday with an elaborate opening act at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

According to the AFC, the organisers have promised "a once-in-a-lifetime experience and breathtaking live show for thousands of fans in the stadium and millions of viewers around the world."

The 51-match tournament, which is being held in the UAE for the second time and is the biggest-ever in the cup’s history, is celebrating “Bringing Asia Together”.

All You Need To Know About The Opening Ceremony:

Venue: Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Time: 9:00 PM IST; 7.30 PM Local Time

Live: Star Sports network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Performers: Hussain Al Jassmi, Eida Al Menhali and Balqees Ahmed Fathi

"Designed to create and capture the excitement of the biggest ever AFC Asian Cup, the opening ceremony will transform the stadium with a series of live on-pitch music performances in a unique tribute to the excellence of Asian football and the vibrant spirit, colour and atmosphere of the host nation.

"The 51-match tournament, which is being held in the UAE for the second time, will get underway with three of the host nation’s most acclaimed and beloved singing talents who will open the celebrations in the competition’s theme of ‘Bringing Asia Together’," AFC said.

Internationally renowned singing sensations from the UAE, Hussain Al Jassmi, Eida Al Menhali and Balqees Ahmed Fathi, with hundreds of performers, will perform during the opening ceremony.

"Produced by those behind the successful opening ceremonies of the UEFA Champions League finals since 2014, the UEFA European Championships 2016 and several CAF African Cup of Nations, the opening ceremony will also feature incredible giant falcons, over-sized lotus petals and a huge replica of the new AFC Asian Cup trophy," AFC added.

The 2019 edition of the tournament will feature 24 teams, with Australia as the defending champions.