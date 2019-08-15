Adrian Can Have The House For F*** All! – Jamie Carragher Offers Home To Liverpool Goalkeeper

﻿
Liverpool great Jamie Carragher joked Adrian could buy his house on the cheap after the goalkeeper's heroics in the UEFA Super Cup against Chelsea.

Adrian made the only save in a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win for Jurgen Klopp's men in Istanbul, where the Premier League giants drew 2-2 on Wednesday.
The shot-stopper only signed for Liverpool on August 5 and he delivered a huge moment on his starting debut, playing due to star goalkeeper Alisson's injury.

ALSO READ: Stand-In Adrian The UEFA Super Cup Hero As Liverpool Edge Past Chelsea On Penalties

Amid rumours Adrian would be looking to move to Merseyside, Carragher – who won two UEFA Super Cups with Liverpool – offered his house for very little.

"Adrian can have the house for f*** all!!," Carragher tweeted.

Sadio Mane's brace had put Liverpool ahead in extra time after Olivier Giroud's opener, but Jorginho's 101st-minute penalty forced a shoot-out before Adrian's heroics.

