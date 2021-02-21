AC Milan Vs Inter Milan, Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Serie A's Derby Della Madonnina

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku meet again in the highly charged Milan derby at San Siro, with the stakes higher than they have been in the last 10 years. (More Football News)

Inter are just one point ahead of second-place Milan. The last time the two went into the Derby della Madonnina occupying the top two spots was in 2011, when Milan were above Inter.

The Rossoneri won that match and went on to win the league title. In the Italian Cup quarterfinal on January 26, there was an argument — and head-to-head clash — between Ibrahimovic and Lukaku just before halftime and both players were given yellow cards.

The spat continued after the halftime whistle and a visibly furious Lukaku had to be restrained. Lukaku is tied for the league lead in goals with 16. Ibrahimovic has 14 goals. Third-place AS Roma travel to Benevento. Napoli are at Atalanta as both look to gain ground in the fight for European spots.

This is the 174th derby between the two Milan giants.

Likely XIs:

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Ibrahimovic

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Barella, Brozovic, Eriksen, Perisic; Martinez, Lukaku.

Match and telecast details:

Match: Serie A match between AC Milan and Inter Milan

Date: February 21 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 7.30 pm IST

Venue: San Siro, Milan, Italy

TV Channels: SonyTen 2/HD

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

