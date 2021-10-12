Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AB De Villiers To Virat Kohli: The Way You Captained RCB Has Inspired Everyone

Kohli's nine-year stint as skipper of the RCB ended with a four-wicket defeat to KKR in the IPL 2021 Eliminator.

AB De Villiers To Virat Kohli: The Way You Captained RCB Has Inspired Everyone
AB De Villiers, left, said Virat Kohli's, right, contribution goes beyond his performance as a skipper or a batter. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

Trending

AB De Villiers To Virat Kohli: The Way You Captained RCB Has Inspired Everyone
outlookindia.com
2021-10-12T18:49:19+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 6:49 pm

Virat Kohli will never be able to understand the kind of impact he has had on Royal Challengers Bangalore while leading the side, said AB de Villiers of his longstanding IPL teammate, in a rich tribute. (More Cricket News)

Kohli's nine-year stint as skipper of the RCB ended with a four-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in the eliminator of the 2021 Indian Premier League at Sharjah on Monday.

Kohli had said before the start of the UAE leg of the IPL that he would be stepping down as RCB captain at the end of the season.

"I have been here through all the years with Virat as captain and I think the word that comes to mind is 'grateful'. We were very lucky to have had you at the front," de Villiers said in a video posted by the franchise.

"The way you captained this team has inspired everyone, certainly inspired me to become better as a player and a person. You have had a much bigger impact than you will ever understand, it has gone miles. There are stories that you don't even hear of people's lives that you have touched."

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Since taking over as RCB's captain in 2013, Kohli has led the team to the play-offs four times, including the last two seasons, and the final in 2016.

Kohli led RCB in 140 matches, winning 66 and losing 70. Four games did not produce any results.

De Villiers said Kohli's contribution goes beyond his performance as a skipper or a batter.

"I have known you on the field but away from it as well. You make people believe in themselves, which is much more important than winning a trophy. Which I still believe will come your way," the versatile South African cricketer said.

During their eliminator against KKR, on-field umpire Virender Sharma came under fire from the RCB captain after a poor lbw decision during the Knight Riders innings.

"You have done a great job, but that book is not finished yet. Whatever you have done for us, we won't forget it. Thanks for all the memories, and I think some of the umpires will sleep a bit better, very happy for them," de Villiers said on a lighter note, referring to that particular call by the umpire.

On his part, Kohli thanked his teammates and said they can "hold their heads high".

"Not the result we wanted but I am so proud of the character shown by the boys throughout the tournament. A disappointing end but we can hold our heads high. Thank you to all the fans, management & the support staff for your constant support," Kohli wrote on his Twitter handle.

Tags

PTI Virat Kohli AB de Villiers Dubai UAE Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

India Football Team Can't Depend On Just One Player To Score Goals: Igor Stimac

India Football Team Can't Depend On Just One Player To Score Goals: Igor Stimac

Live Streaming Of India's Warm-up Matches For ICC T20 World Cup: Opponents, Schedule, How To Watch

David Warner Slams Sunrisers Hyderabad, Says IPL Team Didn't Give Reason For Sacking Him As Captain

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Own Goal Helps Japan Beat Australia

Michael Vaughan Gives 'Honest' Assessment On Virat Kohli's Legacy As RCB Captain In IPL T20 Cricket

How Much Will MS Dhoni Charge For Mentoring India At T20 World Cup?

India Vs Chinese Taipei: India Women Football Team Faces 'Toughest Test' Yet

Busting Myth: Tekcham Ranjita Devi, Ri-iolang Dhar Officiate I-League Qualifiers

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Advertisement

More from Sports

T20 World Cup: Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer Set To Join India Squad

T20 World Cup: Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer Set To Join India Squad

ICC T20 Rankings: Shafali Verma Loses Top Spot, Smriti Mandhana Static At 3rd

ICC T20 Rankings: Shafali Verma Loses Top Spot, Smriti Mandhana Static At 3rd

Virat Kohli's Last Match As RCB Captain: Sunil Gavaskar Invokes Donald Bradman, Sachin Tendulkar Farewells

Virat Kohli's Last Match As RCB Captain: Sunil Gavaskar Invokes Donald Bradman, Sachin Tendulkar Farewells

Uber Cup Badminton: India Women Trounce Scotland, Enter Quarterfinals

Uber Cup Badminton: India Women Trounce Scotland, Enter Quarterfinals

Read More from Outlook

Prevent Afghan Territory From Becoming Source Of Terrorism: PM Modi At G20 Summit

Prevent Afghan Territory From Becoming Source Of Terrorism: PM Modi At G20 Summit

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for urgent and unhindered humanitarian assistance to Afghan citizens.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Five Reasons Why Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Should Resign

Lakhimpur Kheri: Five Reasons Why Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Should Resign

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / In 1996, veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani had resigned as an MP following allegations of his involvement in the Hawala scam. He was subsequently re-elected in 1998 after his name was cleared.

IPL 2021, Qualifier 2: Delhi Face Litmus Test Vs Kolkata

IPL 2021, Qualifier 2: Delhi Face Litmus Test Vs Kolkata

PTI / DC are coming into this match after a defeat against CSK in Qualifier 1 while KKR brushed aside RCB in the Eliminator.

IMF Projects Indian Economy Would Grow At 8.5 Per Cent In 2022

IMF Projects Indian Economy Would Grow At 8.5 Per Cent In 2022

Outlook Business Team / The forecast for the sovereign remains unchanged from its July update. However, the growth forecast is a 3% drop compared to the 2021 forecast published in April this year.

Advertisement