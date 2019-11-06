Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  A Rare Perfect 10 For Meghalaya's Nirdesh Baisoya In U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy

A Rare Perfect 10 For Meghalaya's Nirdesh Baisoya In U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy

Meghalaya off-spinner Nirdesh Baisoya claimed 10 wickets in the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy fixture against Nagaland in Tezpur on Wednesday. Baisoya emulated Anil Kumble and Rex Singh in achieving the feat.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 November 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
A Rare Perfect 10 For Meghalaya's Nirdesh Baisoya In U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy
Nirdesh Baisoya after picking up 10 wickets in an innings against Nagaland in Tezpur on Wednesday.
Twitter
A Rare Perfect 10 For Meghalaya's Nirdesh Baisoya In U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy
outlookindia.com
2019-11-06T20:10:09+0530

Off-spinner Nirdesh Baisoya achieved a stupendous feat on Wednesday (November 6) by grabbing all 10 wickets in an innings while playing for Meghalaya against Nagaland in an U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy match in Tezpur (Assam). (CRICKET NEWS

Baisoya, who is originally from Meerut, returned with stunning figures of 10 for 51 in 21 overs with 10 maidens to sent Nagaland packing for just 113 on Day 1.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma Set To Join Elite T20 List Against Bangladesh In Rajkot

Leg-spinner Anil Kumble registered such magical figures of 10/74 against Pakistan in the Delhi Test in 1999 which India won by 212 runs.

Manipur pacer Rex Singh created history last year as he accomplished the rare feat of taking 10 wickets in an innings in a Cooch Behar Trophy match.

(PTI)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Nirdesh Baisoya Tezpur U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy Cricket Sports
Next Story : Indian Super League 2019/20 - Mumbai City Face FC Goa Test
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement